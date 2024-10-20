Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite mixed reviews, the action-packed film 'Devara: Part 1' has been applauded for its intense sequences and emotional depth.

The film, which grossed ₹215.6cr in its first week, revolves around a police officer uncovering a smuggling operation in a village ruled by the fierce chieftain Devara.

With a sequel in the pipeline, the film explores themes of identity and legacy, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Devara' box office collection

'Devara' shows growth, yet struggles to touch ₹285cr mark

By Isha Sharma 02:01 pm Oct 20, 202402:01 pm

What's the story The Telugu film Devara: Part 1, which hit the screens on September 27, is going steady at the box office. Directed by Koratala Siva and featuring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, the film has created a buzz with its gripping storyline and breathtaking visuals. On October 19 (Day 23), it earned ₹1.45cr, and now the total collection stands at ₹283.1cr.

Critical reception

'Devara' received mixed reviews but was praised for action sequences

Despite mixed reviews from critics, Devara: Part 1 has been praised for its high-energy action sequences and emotional depth. NTR's portrayal of the titular character has been lauded for its charisma, while Khan's role as the primary antagonist Bhairava has drawn attention for its ferocity. It opened at a whopping ₹82.5cr and made ₹215.6cr in its first week alone. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, Shruti Marathe, and Zarina Wahab.

Plot and themes

'Devara' explores themes of identity and legacy

The film's plot starts in 1996 during a high-security meeting over threats to the Cricket World Cup. A police officer stumbles upon a smuggling operation that takes him to a village ruled by the fierce chieftain Devara. The story is then told through flashbacks narrated by Singappa (Raj), detailing Devara's past involvement in smuggling operations under Muruga's (Sharma) guidance. A sequel is on the cards.