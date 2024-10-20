Summarize Simplifying... In short Ektaa Kapoor, a renowned Indian film producer, is facing a legal battle over her web series 'Gandi Baat', accused of featuring inappropriate content involving minors.

Ekta Kapoor in legal trouble over 'Gandi Baat'

'Gandi Baat': Ektaa Kapoor faces POCSO case over objectionable content

What's the story Prominent producer Ektaa R Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor are in legal trouble over their web series Gandi Baat. A case has been filed against them under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, reported ANI. The case was filed over inappropriate scenes involving minor girls in the sixth season of the series, which is available on OTT platform Alt Balaji. Mumbai Police registered the case at MHB police station.

Legal details

Charges under IPC, IT Act, and POCSO Act

The Kapoors have reportedly been charged under section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Information Technology (IT) Act, and sections 13 and 15 of the POCSO Act. The complaint states that the series, which streamed between February and April 2021, featured obscene scenes involving minors. Following these allegations, the controversial episode is reportedly no longer available on Alt Balaji.

New release

Kapoor's latest film amid legal controversy

Amid all this legal mess, Ektaa's latest movie Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 hit the screens on April 19. The movie, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, deals with the theme of digital obsession. It received mixed reviews and performed poorly at the box office. She also produced Kareena Kapoor Khan-Tabu-Kriti Sanon's Crew earlier this year and was recently seen briefly in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.