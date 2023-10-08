Box office: 'Thank You For Coming' sees slight growth

By Tanvi Gupta 01:21 pm Oct 08, 202301:21 pm

Bhumi Pednekar-led 'Thank You For Coming' collected Rs. 1.56cr on day 2 Bhumi Pednekar-led 'Thank You For Coming' earns Rs. 1.56cr on Day 2

Thank You For Coming, a chick flick sex comedy, hit theaters on Friday, clashing with Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj. However, TYFC had a lackluster opening day, collecting just Rs. 1.06cr (nett) in India. While the film didn't experience a significant surge in collections on its second day, it performed better on Saturday. Directed by Karan Boolani, TYFC earned Rs. 1.56cr on its second day.

Expectations were high from TYFC, given that it was the only Hindi feature film to premiere at the 46th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film received a standing ovation for its storyline and the performances of the cast during its TIFF premiere on September 15. However, this success didn't translate to the film's performance when it debuted in theaters.

'TYFC' rakes in meager Rs. 2.62cr in two days

After its second-day earnings of Rs. 1.56 crore, TYFC's total collections now stand at Rs. 2.62 crore (domestic_. As per Sacnilk, the film saw a 21.64% Hindi occupancy on Saturday. In contrast, Kumar's film earned an estimated Rs. 4.7 crore on its second day. The question now is whether TYFC can surpass the Rs. 5 crore mark during its first weekend.

All about 'TYFC's' cast and crew

TYFC features an all-female ensemble cast of Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi. The film also includes supporting male actors, including Anil Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, and Sushant Divgikar. Director Boolani (Netflix's Selection Day) has made his feature film directorial debut with TYFC. Backing the film is Rhea Kapoor, along with Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor (Balaji Motion Pictures).

Here's more about 'TYFC's storyline

TYFC follows Kanika (Pednekar)—a hapless romantic—who has been seeking a satisfying love match, both emotionally and physically. Despite her enthusiastic relationships, she has never experienced an orgasm, which has damaged her self-esteem. She's on the verge of settling for a devoted but dull suitor until the morning after her engagement party when she wakes up satisfied for the first time—but can't remember who's responsible.