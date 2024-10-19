Summarize Simplifying... In short Liam Payne's tragic death in Argentina followed a disagreement with his girlfriend, Cassidy, who left for Florida four days prior.

Payne, who allegedly wanted Cassidy to stay, was reportedly unhappy and under the influence of hallucinogenic drugs before his death.

Cassidy, expressing her grief on Instagram, described the situation as unreal. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Liam Payne 'begged' girlfriend not to leave Argentina before tragic death

Liam Payne 'begged' girlfriend to stay in Argentina before death

By Isha Sharma 11:41 am Oct 19, 202411:41 am

What's the story In a shocking revelation, a friend of late singer Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy has revealed that the couple had a heated argument over their stay in Argentina days before his tragic death. The 31-year-old former One Direction member had reportedly "begged" Cassidy not to leave Argentina before he fell from his hotel room balcony on October 16. The couple had initially traveled to the South American country for a romantic getaway and for Payne's reunion with bandmate Niall Horan.

Disagreement

Payne and Cassidy's extended stay in Argentina

The couple's Argentina trip was supposed to be a five-day getaway, but it got extended. Cassidy's friend said the influencer returned to Florida four days before Payne's tragic death at the CasaSur hotel in Buenos Aires. "Liam didn't want Kate to leave Argentina. He wanted her to stay. She says he begged her to stay," revealed the friend, adding that their disagreement was "more heated than you'd think."

Unresolved tension

Cassidy's early departure and Payne's displeasure

Cassidy earlier said on TikTok, "I hate staying in one place for too long." The friend claimed that Payne "gave her no indication of when he'd be ready to leave. So she took things into her own hands and got herself a ticket to go home." "He didn't know why she would leave him but she wanted to be home with her dog. He was really moody, really unhappy about it."

Tragic aftermath

Payne's final hours and Cassidy's reaction to his death

In a separate report, it was revealed that Payne had allegedly partied with two sex workers and got into a dispute over payment issues hours before his death. Another TMZ report has disclosed that Payne was under the influence of hallucinogenic drugs when he died. Following Payne's death, Cassidy expressed her grief on Instagram Story, saying, "I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days has felt real."