Summarize Simplifying... In short Environmental activist Dia Mirza will judge the ALT EFF 2024, a film festival focusing on sustainability and environmental protection.

The festival will expand its reach to 55 locations across India, including smaller towns and villages, and use AI to translate foreign films into regional languages.

The aim is to engage diverse communities in environmental conversations through the power of cinema. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

ALT EFF 2024 will run from November 22-December 8

Dia Mirza to judge Environmental Cinema at ALT EFF 2024

By Tanvi Gupta 02:38 pm Oct 14, 202402:38 pm

What's the story The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) is returning with its 2024 edition from November 22 to December 8. This year, the festival will showcase a total of 72 films, including 38 Indian premieres. The selection promises a diverse range of films tackling critical environmental issues such as climate change and wildlife conservation. Additionally, climate change advocate-actor Dia Mirza will serve as one of the esteemed jury members.

Jury announcement

Mirza to serve on jury panel for ALT EFF 2024

Speaking about her involvement, environmental activist Mirza said, "I am honored to be part of ALT EFF, a festival that is not just about films but about building a dialogue around sustainability and the future of our planet." "The power of cinema to evoke empathy and inspire change is unparalleled, and I look forward to watching films that reflect the incredible efforts being made globally to protect our environment," she added.

Expanded outreach

ALT EFF 2024 to reach wider audience across India

In a first, ALT EFF 2024 will go beyond metro cities and reach 55 locations in smaller towns and villages across India. This is in addition to the 45 screenings planned in 14 Tier-1 cities. The festival's director Kunal Khanna said he was excited about the expansion, adding that it's important to involve communities beyond metro cities in conversations about protecting the environment and sustainability.

Language inclusivity

ALT EFF 2024 to use AI for regional language translations

Further, Khanna also highlighted the festival's efforts to cater to India's linguistic diversity by using artificial intelligence (AI) to translate foreign language films into regional languages. This is complemented by a curated selection of films made in regional languages. "With 38 India premieres and 72 exceptional films, we are excited to create an inclusive platform that brings environmental issues to the forefront, inspiring audiences everywhere," Khanna said.