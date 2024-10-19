'It's a surprise': 'Jigra' director reacts to film's failure
Vasan Bala, the director of Jigra, has expressed his disappointment over the movie's poor box office performance. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, he said that he feels like he let down his team, including actors Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina and producer Karan Johar. "I do feel it. I feel it majorly. They are supremely supportive, and there is no ounce of letting me feel like this. It is something that I have to grapple with."
Bala was surprised by 'Jigra's failure
Bala admitted the film's failure came as a "surprise" to him. He said, "The surprise was the failure because you obviously don't set out to fail." "Also, this was not a very stubborn, I-will-only-deliver-it-this-way kind of film. I thought it was a pretty accessible, straight-arrow film, and the emotions were universal," he added.
Bala grappled with 'Jigra's mainstream responsibility
Bala further shared his struggle with the film's release. He said, "For me, it has always been a struggle to put the film out. But this time, it was a given that the film was going to be out and in a big way." "So this is a first for me, and I don't even know how to process this. What I do know is there is a certain responsibility in the mainstream to deliver (at the) box office."
Bala also responded to Divya Khossla Kumar's claims
A few days ago, Divya Khossla Kumar, who starred in Savi, another jailbreak thriller, accused the makers of inflating Jigra's box office numbers. Reacting to this, Bala said, "Savi came out when we were editing the film. Everyone can watch it and make up their minds." "With the false bookings, that, I think, is a distribution question. I don't think it is that murky at all, but anyone who can investigate and bring out anything is more than welcome."