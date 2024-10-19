Summarize Simplifying... In short Director Bala was taken aback by the failure of his film 'Jigra', which he believed was a universally relatable and accessible movie.

He also addressed the controversy surrounding inflated box office numbers, suggesting it was a distribution issue and inviting investigation.

Bala's comments came in response to accusations from Divya Khossla Kumar, star of another jailbreak thriller 'Savi'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Vasan Bala reacts to 'Jigra' failure

'It's a surprise': 'Jigra' director reacts to film's failure

By Isha Sharma 11:19 am Oct 19, 202411:19 am

What's the story Vasan Bala, the director of Jigra, has expressed his disappointment over the movie's poor box office performance. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, he said that he feels like he let down his team, including actors Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina and producer Karan Johar. "I do feel it. I feel it majorly. They are supremely supportive, and there is no ounce of letting me feel like this. It is something that I have to grapple with."

Unexpected outcome

Bala was surprised by 'Jigra's failure

Bala admitted the film's failure came as a "surprise" to him. He said, "The surprise was the failure because you obviously don't set out to fail." "Also, this was not a very stubborn, I-will-only-deliver-it-this-way kind of film. I thought it was a pretty accessible, straight-arrow film, and the emotions were universal," he added.

Director's struggle

Bala grappled with 'Jigra's mainstream responsibility

Bala further shared his struggle with the film's release. He said, "For me, it has always been a struggle to put the film out. But this time, it was a given that the film was going to be out and in a big way." "So this is a first for me, and I don't even know how to process this. What I do know is there is a certain responsibility in the mainstream to deliver (at the) box office."

Controversial backdrop

Bala also responded to Divya Khossla Kumar's claims

A﻿ few days ago, Divya Khossla Kumar, who starred in Savi, another jailbreak thriller, accused the makers of inflating Jigra's box office numbers. Reacting to this, Bala said, "Savi came out when we were editing the film. Everyone can watch it and make up their minds." "With the false bookings, that, I think, is a distribution question. I don't think it is that murky at all, but anyone who can investigate and bring out anything is more than welcome."