Liam Payne, who was reportedly battling significant drug addiction and mental health issues, died under the influence of hallucinogenic drugs, which are known to alter a person's perception of reality.

His erratic behavior, including jumping off the third story of his hotel, is believed to have been induced by these drugs.

His erratic behavior, including jumping off the third story of his hotel, is believed to have been induced by these drugs.

Authorities are now investigating if a hotel employee supplied the drugs to Payne, as part of a wider probe into possible third-party involvement in his tragic demise.

Liam Payne was reportedly high on Cristal when he died

Liam Payne was on hallucinogenic drugs when he died: Report

By Isha Sharma 10:51 am Oct 19, 202410:51 am

What's the story Former One Direction member Liam Payne (31) was reportedly under the influence of a hallucinogenic drug called Cristal when he died in Argentina on Wednesday (October 16). Buenos Aires police officers revealed these details to TMZ. The drug is known to induce extreme highs and lows in users, often leading to aggression and erratic behavior.

Erratic actions

Payne's behavior suggested drug-induced hallucinations

The police officers suggested that Payne's "erratic" behavior before his death could have been a result of the drug's influence. They speculated that it might have induced hallucinations leading him to jump off the third story of his hotel room at CasaSur Palermo Hotel. A guest at the hotel reported seeing Payne smash his laptop after reading an email, further indicating his disturbed state of mind.

Meaning

What do such drugs do?

Per Cleveland Clinic, "Hallucinogens are a type of drug that changes a person's awareness of their surroundings. Also known as psychedelics, they alter a person's thoughts and feelings, as well. Hallucinogenic drugs can cause hallucinations, which are sensations and images that seem real but aren't." "People may hear, feel or see things that aren't really there. Some psychedelic drugs cause people to feel out of control or disconnected from their bodies and environment."

Addiction battle

Payne's struggle with drug addiction and mental health

Sources told Page Six that Payne had been battling a "significant" drug addiction before his death. This struggle led to him being dropped by his label, Universal, and later by his London-based publicist. Despite spending 100 days in a rehab facility, an industry insider stated that the treatment was not working for him. In the days leading up to his untimely demise, Payne's ex-fiancee Maya Henry revealed that he often predicted his own death due to his chaotic mental health.

Ongoing probe

Investigation into hotel staff's involvement in Payne's death

Authorities are now investigating if a hotel employee supplied drugs to Payne prior to his death. A source from the prosecutor's office told People that they suspect the drugs were obtained for Payne by a hotel staffer. This investigation is part of a wider probe into possible third-party involvement in the singer's tragic demise.