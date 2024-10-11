Summarize Simplifying... In short Netflix UK has confirmed the return of major cast members for the 'Peaky Blinders' movie, including Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby.

Newcomers Rebecca Ferguson and Barry Keoghan are also joining the cast, with their roles yet to be revealed.

Newcomers Rebecca Ferguson and Barry Keoghan are also joining the cast, with their roles yet to be revealed.

The film, set during World War II, is a continuation of the popular BBC series and is a tribute to the fans, according to Murphy and series creator Steven Knight.

Meet the gang members of 'Peaky Blinders' movie

'Peaky Blinders' movie: Netflix confirms return of major cast members

By Tanvi Gupta 05:48 pm Oct 11, 202405:48 pm

What's the story Fans of Peaky Blinders, rejoice! Netflix officially announced the return of several key cast members for its upcoming movie adaptation on Friday. The announcement confirmed that Stephen Graham would reprise his role as Hayden Stagg, a detail he had inadvertently revealed earlier this week. Other returning actors include Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne, Ned Dennehy as Charlie Strong, Packy Lee as Johnny Dogs, and Ian Peck as Curly.

Newcomers and unconfirmed returns in 'Peaky Blinders' movie

As per the official post by Netflix UK, the film will also see newcomers Rebecca Ferguson and Barry Keoghan, although their roles are still undisclosed. Jay Lycurgo has been confirmed as part of the cast, but his character is yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting to hear if Paul Anderson will return as Arthur Shelby in the Netflix adaptation of the popular BBC series.

Take a look at the announcement post

'Peaky Blinders' movie: A glimpse into production and direction

The Peaky Blinders movie, which reportedly started production last week, will continue the BBC series' story during World War II. Netflix has already unveiled a first-look image of Cillian Murphy reprising his role as Tommy Shelby for the movie. The film is written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and directed by Tom Harper, who previously helmed Netflix's spy thriller Heart of Stone.

'Peaky Blinders' movie: A tribute to fans

Murphy was equally excited to return to the iconic role. "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me," he said. He added that it is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Knight and Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. "This is one for the fans," he declared. Echoing Murphy's sentiments, Knight said he was thrilled to see the cameras rolling on this new chapter of the Peaky Blinders story.