Stephen Graham, known for his role as Hayden Stagg in the final season of BBC's Peaky Blinders, is confirmed to star in the upcoming Netflix movie adaptation of the series.

The film, set during World War II, features a star-studded cast including Cillian Murphy and Tim Roth, and is written by Steven Knight.

Beyond this, Graham is set to portray Bruce Springsteen's father in a biopic and has a Disney+ show, A Thousand Blows, in the pipeline.

Stephen Graham to star in 'Peaky Blinders' movie

By Tanvi Gupta 05:55 pm Oct 10, 202405:55 pm

What's the story Stephen Graham, famous for his role in Line of Duty, has confirmed his role in the upcoming Netflix movie Peaky Blinders. The news was announced during an interview with Deadline at the London Film Festival (LFF) red carpet. While Graham didn't reveal the details of his character, he was excited to reunite with the cast and said he is "looking forward to seeing the lads again."

Character speculation

Graham's character and film's setting details remain under wraps

To recall, in the sixth and final season of the BBC series Peaky Blinders, Graham played Hayden Stagg. However, it is still not clear if he will reprise this role in the upcoming film. The movie's plot is set during World War II, writer Steven Knight revealed at the RTS London Convention. Knight called the cast "mindblowing" and expressed confidence in the film's quality.

Production details

'Peaky Blinders' movie boasts a star-studded cast and crew

The Peaky Blinders film boasts a stellar cast including Cillian Murphy, Tim Roth, Rebecca Ferguson, and Barry Keoghan. The script is written by Knight who will also be a producer along with Caryn Mandabach, Murphy, and Guy Heeley. The executive producers are Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason. The production is a joint effort with BBC Film.

Future endeavors

Graham's upcoming projects and aspirations

Beyond Peaky Blinders, Graham will play American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen's father in the biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere. He also hoped for a second season of the BBC's Boiling Point during his red-carpet interview. His soon-to-launch Disney+ show A Thousand Blows, written by Knight, will premiere at LFF. These projects highlight Graham's versatility and continued collaboration with Knight.