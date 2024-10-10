Stephen Graham confirms role in Netflix's 'Peaky Blinders' movie: Report
Stephen Graham, famous for his role in Line of Duty, has confirmed his role in the upcoming Netflix movie Peaky Blinders. The news was announced during an interview with Deadline at the London Film Festival (LFF) red carpet. While Graham didn't reveal the details of his character, he was excited to reunite with the cast and said he is "looking forward to seeing the lads again."
Graham's character and film's setting details remain under wraps
To recall, in the sixth and final season of the BBC series Peaky Blinders, Graham played Hayden Stagg. However, it is still not clear if he will reprise this role in the upcoming film. The movie's plot is set during World War II, writer Steven Knight revealed at the RTS London Convention. Knight called the cast "mindblowing" and expressed confidence in the film's quality.
'Peaky Blinders' movie boasts a star-studded cast and crew
The Peaky Blinders film boasts a stellar cast including Cillian Murphy, Tim Roth, Rebecca Ferguson, and Barry Keoghan. The script is written by Knight who will also be a producer along with Caryn Mandabach, Murphy, and Guy Heeley. The executive producers are Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason. The production is a joint effort with BBC Film.
Graham's upcoming projects and aspirations
Beyond Peaky Blinders, Graham will play American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen's father in the biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere. He also hoped for a second season of the BBC's Boiling Point during his red-carpet interview. His soon-to-launch Disney+ show A Thousand Blows, written by Knight, will premiere at LFF. These projects highlight Graham's versatility and continued collaboration with Knight.