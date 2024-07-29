In short Simplifying... In short Actor Gurucharan Singh's appeal to return to the show 'TMKOC' was turned down by the producer, Modi, despite Singh's belief that his replacement wasn't connecting with viewers.

Singh, who had left the show for personal reasons, had pledged to maintain a liquid diet until he found work, following a series of rejections.

Despite the refusal, Modi wished Singh well for his future endeavors. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Gurucharan Singh reportedly denied comeback in 'TMKOC'

Gurucharan Singh's plea to return to 'TMKOC' rejected by producer

By Isha Sharma 05:29 pm Jul 29, 202405:29 pm

What's the story Gurucharan Singh, recognized for his portrayal of Roshan Singh Sodhi on the popular showTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has been denied a comeback by producer Asit Kumarr Modi. Singh exited the show in 2020 and sparked media attention this April when he disappeared for 26 days, later revealing he had embarked on a spiritual journey. Recently, Singh approached Modi with a request to be reinstated in TMKOC but was turned down, reported Times Now.

Meeting details

Why Singh's request for public discussion was denied by Modi

In his meeting with Modi, Singh reportedly argued that the new actor playing Sodhi was not resonating with the audience. He also reportedly urged Modi to publicly address his potential return to the show. However, both of Singh's requests were declined by Modi; despite the setback, Singh received warm wishes from Modi for his future endeavors.

Modi's previous statement

'For me, Sodhi is like my family'

Earlier, when Singh met Modi, the producer told the media, "For me, Sodhi is like my family. He was associated with us for a long period of time. After leaving the show for personal reasons, he used to come to meet me whenever he used to visit Mumbai." "I was worried about him for what he did sometime back, and out of concern, I messaged him." "We had a heart-to-heart conversation today and gave him best wishes for his future."

Personal journey

Singh's 'mannat' and pledge to find work

A few days ago, Singh pledged to go on a liquid diet until he finds work, reported Times Now. Earlier, Singh had said, "I want to do a lot of work. I have realized that I can continue my spiritual journey even when fulfilling my other responsibilities in life." Elaborating over his disappearance, he recently told Indian Express, "I had been hurt by my near and dear ones, despite trying to get work. I was continuously facing rejections."