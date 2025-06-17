What's the story

Intel is preparing for a major workforce reduction, with plans to lay off up to 20% of its factory employees.

The move, which will mainly affect the company's internal manufacturing division, Intel Foundry, comes as part of a larger restructuring effort.

The layoffs are expected to begin in mid-July.

In an internal memo, Intel's manufacturing Vice President Naga Chandrasekaran said, "These are difficult actions but essential to meet our affordability challenges and current financial position of the company."