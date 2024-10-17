Summarize Simplifying... In short Qualcomm is holding off on its plans to acquire parts of Intel until after the US election and the inauguration of the new president in 2025.

Election outcome and regulatory uncertainty delays Qualcomm's Intel bid

By Akash Pandey 02:53 pm Oct 17, 2024

What's the story Qualcomm has delayed its plans to acquire parts of Intel's design business, until after the US presidential election in November 2024. The company is taking a cautious approach due to potential regulatory challenges and is waiting for clarity on the next government's stance toward antitrust enforcement and relations with China. This strategic patience could give Qualcomm an opportunity to negotiate a good deal with Intel, which posted $1.6 billion net loss for Q2 2024. Analysts expect another $1 billion loss.

Qualcomm's interest in Intel's PC segment

Qualcomm's interest in acquiring parts of Intel was piqued by a desire to expand its product range. The company was particularly interested in Intel's PC segment. However, these plans have been temporarily shelved until there is more certainty regarding the US political landscape post-election. The tech giant is not only awaiting the November election results but also the inauguration of the new president in January 2025, before making any definitive moves.

Qualcomm's history with regulatory scrutiny

Qualcomm's cautious approach is understandable considering its past run-ins with regulatory scrutiny. The company has previously been under antitrust concerns from European regulators. By delaying its acquisition plans, Qualcomm hopes to steer clear of potential challenges and unnecessary friction with US regulators.

Intel's role in US chip production

Intel plays a critical role in the US government's push to increase domestic chip production. As the biggest recipient of the 2022 Chips and Science Act, Intel will get as much as $8.5 billion if it achieves its factory expansion goals. Any potential deal between Qualcomm and Intel would require careful political support given Intel's importance in US chipmaking aspirations.