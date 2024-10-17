Summarize Simplifying... In short Zepto, an Indian startup competing with BlinkIt, Instamart, and BigBasket, is seeking to raise $100 million in its third funding round in six months, led by Motilal Oswal.

This comes after raising over $1 billion in the past half-year, maintaining a $5 billion valuation.

The company, expecting a 150% growth rate, is also planning for an IPO next year. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

In the last 6 months, Zepto has raised over $1 billion

Zepto eyes $100M in third fundraising effort in 6 months

By Mudit Dube 02:42 pm Oct 17, 202402:42 pm

What's the story Quick commerce leader Zepto is seeking a further $100 million in funding, according to TechCrunch. This potential funding round would mark Zepto's third fundraising effort in just six months, underscoring the rapid growth and intense competition within the Indian quick commerce space. The Mumbai-based firm is looking to rope in more domestic investors for this round, particularly Indian family offices and high net worth individuals.

Funding facilitator

Motilal Oswal leads funding deliberation for Zepto

Motilal Oswal, a leading asset management firm that had previously invested $40 million in Zepto, is leading the new funding round. Reportedly, more than half of the allocation has already been committed. The new investment round will keep Zepto's post-money valuation at $5 billion, the same as its recent $340 million financing round in August. In the last six months, Zepto has raised over $1 billion, all of which is still in its bank.

Business expansion

Zepto's growth and market competition

Zepto, which competes with BlinkIt (owned by Zomato), Swiggy's Instamart, and Tata's BigBasket, has witnessed a remarkable growth in its annualized net run rate. In a meeting with investors in August, Zepto co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha had projected that the start-up would grow at 150% over the next 12 months. The company is also eyeing an initial public offering (IPO) next year and hopes to add more Indian investors to its cap table before that.