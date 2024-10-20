Summarize Simplifying... In short In the film 'Smile 2', Naomi Scott plays Skye, a pop star making a comeback after a tragic accident.

Drew Barrymore's cameo as a talk show host adds authenticity to Skye's character, helping the audience connect with her story.

The film, inspired by real-life pop stars like Amy Winehouse and Britney Spears, also features an original song from Tate McRae.

Drew Barrymore has a cameo in 'Smile 2'

'Smile 2': Breaking down the importance of Drew Barrymore's cameo

What's the story Parker Finn, the director of the Hollywood film Smile 2, recently opened up to Entertainment Weekly about the importance of Drew Barrymore's cameo in the movie. Finn's love for Barrymore's work in the horror genre, especially her role in Scream, motivated him to write a scene set during an episode of her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show. He then requested her to join the project, and she agreed.

Finn's strategy to blend fiction with reality in 'Smile 2'

The film's lead, Skye (Naomi Scott) is a hugely popular singer who's trying to make a comeback after a disastrous accident killed her boyfriend and left her injured. Barrymore's cameo (as a talk show host), fits perfectly into the scenario and ensures that Skye's character seems authentic. Skye's conversation with Barrymore helps the audience understand her background and vulnerabilities better and the audience instantly connects to the story.

Finn wanted to add a meta touch to the story

Finn told Entertainment Weekly, "Building credibility with this pop star was such a priority because if people didn't believe her, the music, the stage presence, I didn't think they'd get on the ride with me." He added, "I wanted to blur those lines and do something kind of meta and introduce her on a real talk show. She (Barrymore) was so gracious and said yes, and invited us in, and allowed us to use her set."

'Smile 2' drew inspiration from real-life pop stars

Finn also revealed that the story of Smile 2 was inspired by the public's obsession with the lives of tragic pop stars like Amy Winehouse, Whitney Houston, and Britney Spears. The film also includes an original song from real-life pop star Tate McRae called Grieved You, which is featured as one of Skye's songs in the final cut. The horror-thriller also stars Rosemarie DeWitt and Dylan Gelula.