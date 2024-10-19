Historic! Diljit becomes first Indian artist on 'Billboard Canada' cover
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has made history by becoming the first Indian artist to feature on the cover of Billboard Canada. The special edition of the magazine will feature exclusive content from his ongoing Dil-Luminati tour. The announcement was made through Billboard Canada's official Instagram account, which read, "Diljit Dosanjh will make global history as the first Indian artist to be featured cover-to-cover in a special edition of Billboard."
'Billboard Canada' special edition to feature Dosanjh's tour insights
The first-ever print edition of Billboard Canada will give fans a closer look into Dosanjh's life and career. The announcement said, "This exclusive edition includes never-before-seen photos, an in-depth interview with the Punjabi superstar, and behind-the-scenes stories from his record-breaking Dil-Luminati tour." Fans can pre-order this special edition, available individually or as a box set with four different covers, including a surprise edition as part of a global Billboard initiative to be revealed in December.
Dosanjh's 'Dil-Luminati Tour 2024' expanded due to high demand
Dosanjh also recently announced two additional shows in Jaipur and Delhi as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour 2024. The tour will start on October 26 at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Due to fans' demand, an additional show has been scheduled for October 27, after the original date. After Delhi, he'll perform in Jaipur on November 3. The singer was last seen in Jatt & Juliet 3 and recently lent his vocals to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track.