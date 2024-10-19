Summarize Simplifying... In short Diljit Dosanjh has made history by becoming the first Indian artist to grace the cover of Billboard Canada's inaugural print edition.

The special issue will offer an intimate glimpse into his life, career, and his record-breaking 'Dil-Luminati Tour 2024'.

The special issue will offer an intimate glimpse into his life, career, and his record-breaking 'Dil-Luminati Tour 2024'.

Due to popular demand, the tour has added extra shows in Jaipur and Delhi, kicking off on October 26 at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Diljit Dosanjh features on 'Billboard Canada' cover (Photo: 'Billboard Canada')

Historic! Diljit becomes first Indian artist on 'Billboard Canada' cover

By Isha Sharma 05:19 pm Oct 19, 202405:19 pm

What's the story Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has made history by becoming the first Indian artist to feature on the cover of Billboard Canada. The special edition of the magazine will feature exclusive content from his ongoing Dil-Luminati tour. The announcement was made through Billboard Canada's official Instagram account, which read, "Diljit Dosanjh will make global history as the first Indian artist to be featured cover-to-cover in a special edition of Billboard."

Exclusive content

'Billboard Canada' special edition to feature Dosanjh's tour insights

The first-ever print edition of Billboard Canada will give fans a closer look into Dosanjh's life and career. The announcement said, "This exclusive edition includes never-before-seen photos, an in-depth interview with the Punjabi superstar, and behind-the-scenes stories from his record-breaking Dil-Luminati tour." Fans can pre-order this special edition, available individually or as a box set with four different covers, including a surprise edition as part of a global Billboard initiative to be revealed in December.

Tour expansion

Dosanjh's 'Dil-Luminati Tour 2024' expanded due to high demand

Dosanjh also recently announced two additional shows in Jaipur and Delhi as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour 2024. The tour will start on October 26 at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Due to fans' demand, an additional show has been scheduled for October 27, after the original date. After Delhi, he'll perform in Jaipur on November 3. The singer was last seen in Jatt & Juliet 3 and recently lent his vocals to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track.