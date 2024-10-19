Summarize Simplifying... In short Renowned choreographer Remo D'Souza and his wife are under investigation for allegedly swindling a dance troupe out of their ₹11.96cr prize money from a TV show win.

Remo D'Souza, wife accused of cheating dance troupe of ₹11.96cr

What's the story Bollywood choreographer Remo D'Souza and his wife Lizelle D'Souza have been accused of cheating a dance troupe out of ₹11.96cr, PTI reported on Saturday. The case was registered in Maharashtra's Thane district and also involves five others. A 26-year-old dancer reportedly filed the complaint at Mira Road police station on October 16 under sections 465 (forgery) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, among other provisions, an official statement said.

The alleged cheating took place between 2018 and July 2024

The FIR mentions the alleged cheating took place between 2018 and July 2024. The complainant's dance troupe had won a television show, following which the accused allegedly claimed the group as theirs and took the prize money of ₹11.96cr. Others named in this case are Omprakash Shankar Chouhan, Rohit Jadhav, Frame Production Company, Vinod Raut (a policeman), and Ramesh Gupta. An investigation into these allegations is underway.

D'Souza's career in dance and upcoming film project

D'Souza has been a stalwart of the dance industry since the early 2000s and has judged several reality shows including Dance India Dance, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Dance Ke Superstars, Dance Plus, etc. He has directed films like Race 3 and Street Dancer 3D and is now gearing up for the release of his Amazon Prime Video film Be Happy with Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Verma.