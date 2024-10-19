Chris Hemsworth may play Prince Charming in Disney's upcoming film
Disney is working on a new movie focusing on the timeless character Prince Charming, with director Paul King at the helm. Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is reportedly in talks to play the lead role in the project, according to The InSneider. The film will give a fresh take on Prince Charming, an iconic character best known as Cinderella's suitor. The film will go into production in 2025, but a release date is yet to be announced.
More about the film and King's career
King is co-writing the script with Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker. Although plot details are kept under wraps, it has been clarified that the film won't directly tie into Cinderella's story. The project fits perfectly with King's creative vision, similar to his work on the Paddington franchise and his recent directorial venture Wonka, which grossed $634 million worldwide. He has also directed Bunny and the Bull.
Hemsworth's recent successes and upcoming project
Hemsworth, who is famous for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently voiced Optimus Prime in Transformers One. The Josh Cooley directorial reportedly grossed $113.8 million worldwide. He also starred in George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga as Dementus, which made $173 million against its budget of $168 million. He will next be seen in Stuntnuts: The Movie.