The film's shooting is expected to start later this year, depending on the availability of the busy lead actors.

Vikas Bahl assembles star-studded cast for his next film

Siddhant Chaturvedi-Jaya Bachchan-Wamiqa to lead Vikas Bahl's upcoming film

By Isha Sharma 01:19 pm Oct 10, 202401:19 pm

What's the story Director Vikas Bahl, who has directed films like Queen and Super 30, is reportedly switching gears to a lighter genre with his next. The yet-to-be-titled film will reportedly star Siddhant Chaturvedi, Wamiqa Gabbi, and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan in lead roles, reported Peeping Moon. The movie is set in Goa and revolves around an old house that turns into a public gully.

Production details

Bhushan Kumar to produce Bahl's film under T-Series banner

The upcoming film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar under his T-Series banner. This is Kumar's first collaboration with Bahl, who recently directed Ajay Devgn in the box-office hit Shaitan. Chaturvedi and Gabbi will play the romantic leads in this family entertainer, while Bachchan will reportedly play Gabbi's mother.

Upcoming schedules

Shooting schedule and current projects of lead actors

The shooting schedule of Bahl's film is yet to be locked, but it is expected to begin toward the end of this year. This is subject to the availability of Chaturvedi and Gabbi, who are currently busy with several projects. Chaturvedi is occupied with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's musical romance Tum Hi Ho and has Dharma Productions's Dhadak 2 scheduled for February 2025.

Actors' portfolio

Gabbi's diverse roles and Bachchan's significant collaboration

Gabbi, known for her roles in Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee and Disney+ Hotstar's Grahan, is a part of Varun Dhawan's Baby John. She will also resume shooting for Raj & DK's fantasy period Netflix series, Rakht Brahmand. Meanwhile, Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's romcom Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. This will be her second acting role in five years and her first with Bahl.