'Mahakali' is the third film of Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU)

Prasanth Varma announces 'Mahakali,' India's first female superhero film

Oct 10, 2024

What's the story Acclaimed Telugu film director Prasanth Varma unveiled his third project from the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), Mahakali, on Thursday. The announcement comes after the pan-India success of Hanu-Man, the first film of PVCU. While Varma is writing the story and screenplay for Mahakali, Puja Aparna Kolluru will direct it. The film will blend spiritual and mythical elements with contemporary issues. Here's more about the upcoming movie.

'Mahakali' to feature India's first female superhero

Mahakali will make history as India's first female superhero film. Set against the rich cultural backdrop of Bengal, it will feature a bold portrayal of the revered Goddess Kali by a dark-skinned actor in the lead role. The groundbreaking project aims to challenge stereotypes and redefine beauty standards in Indian cinema. Taking to X/Twitter, Varma shared a first-look clip with the caption: "Presenting the rise of #MAHAKĀLI—an embodiment of Goddess Kali, the fiercest destroyer of evil, (sic)."

'Mahakali' to capture Bengal's deep-rooted traditions

The film will be deeply rooted in the traditions of Bengal, a region closely associated with Goddess Kali. The announcement poster shows a girl touching her head to that of a tiger, with huts and shops in the background and people fleeing in panic. A flaming Ferris wheel is also visible. The title poster is designed in Bengali font with a diamond-like shape at its center.

'Mahakali' is more than a movie, it's a movement

Mahakali is being touted as an epic journey of empowerment, faith, and resilience, drawing inspiration from the fierce and compassionate nature of Goddess Kali. The filmmakers have said Mahakali isn't just a movie but a movement toward inclusivity and representation. The film's music will be composed by Smaran Sai while Sri Nagendra Tangala has been appointed as the production designer.