Aaron Pierre, known for his roles in Netflix's Rebel Ridge and Marvel's Blade, is set to play Green Lantern John Stewart in HBO's new series 'Lanterns'.

The show, with a True Detective-like tone, follows space cops Hal Jordan and John Stewart as they unravel an Earth-based mystery.

The series, directed by James Hawes and produced by a team including Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof, is set for an eight-episode season.

'Lanterns' is a major project for James Gunn

'Lanterns' series: Aaron Pierre to play Green Lantern John Stewart

What's the story Aaron Pierre, who recently starred in Netflix's Rebel Ridge, has been cast as Green Lantern John Stewart in the upcoming DC Studios and HBO series Lanterns. The casting wraps up a closely watched process for the important role, which will be one of DC's first Black superheroes. The series is also the first major TV project from DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Career highlights

Pierre's rise to prominence and previous comic book roles

Pierre's performance in Rebel Ridge, which premiered on Netflix on September 6, shot him to the top of casting lists. The film was the number one title worldwide on Netflix for three consecutive weeks. Pierre has previously been associated with comic book adaptations, having been cast opposite Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios's Blade and appearing in M Night Shyamalan's Old, based on a graphic novel.

Series overview

'Lanterns' plot and cast details revealed

Lanterns will have a gritty, True Detective-like tone and follow Hal Jordan, a legend among the space police force known as the Green Lanterns. Jordan reluctantly mentors Stewart, a younger Green Lantern. The two intergalactic cops are pulled into a dark, Earth-based mystery while investigating a murder in the American heartland. Kyle Chandler is confirmed to star as Jordan.

Behind the scenes

'Lanterns' production team and HBO's commitment

James Hawes, who directed episodes of the Gary Oldman spy series Slow Horses, will helm the first two episodes of Lanterns. The series has been ordered straight-to-series by HBO and is being produced by a team of high-profile creators. Chris Mundy (Ozark), Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, Lost), and Eisner Award-winning comic book writer Tom King are executive producing and writing, with Mundy as showrunner for the planned eight-episode season.

Upcoming work

Pierre's previous roles and future projects

Pierre was recently seen leading the NatGeo series Genius: MLK/X, where he portrayed civil rights leader Malcolm X. He also appeared in Garth Davis's 2023 sci-fi drama Foe alongside Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan, Clement Virgo's Brother, and Barry Jenkins's award-winning limited series The Underground Railroad. In December, Pierre will take on the titular role of Mufasa in Jenkins's CG-animated Lion King prequel for Disney.