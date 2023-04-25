Entertainment

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3': Cast and character guide

Meet the bunch of misfits who are embarking on their last mission in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

A countdown has begun to the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3—the third and final chapter in the beloved trilogy. Slated to grace theaters on May 5, the last installment promises to be a fitting conclusion to the epic story that began in 2014. Helmed by James Gunn, we list down a character guide for a better understanding of the key roles.

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord

The audiences were introduced to Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), a human-alien hybrid in 2014, and his beginnings can be recalled as the most tragic in the entire franchise. Literal minutes after watching his terminally ill mother die, he was abducted from Earth. With a devil-may-care attitude, he grew up to become a galaxy-trotting scoundrel, who loves to listen to '70s music on his Walkman.

Zoe Saldaña as Gamora

Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) is the adopted daughter/lieutenant of Thanos, who was initially sent to infiltrate the Guardian's ranks. But once, she learned that the Mad Titan is after Infinity Stones, she reluctantly joined the misfits. But if you think Gamora's story ended when Thanos killed her to obtain the Soul Stone, then, recall 2019's Avengers: Endgame, where alternate universe's Gamora turned against her father.

Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer

The funniest character in the entire Guardians franchise, Drax the Destroyer is a hulking, muscle-bound meathead, who was created by Kronos to avenge the death of his family at the hands of Thanos. After suffering a great loss, Drax was given a new purpose to protect his newfound family—Guardians—from all forms of evil. In the second installment, he forms a close bond with Mantis.

Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, Vin Diesel as Groot

If we say they are a bunch of misfits, it is because of Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), and his trusty, sentient tree-like companion Groot (Vin Diesel). The most beloved characters in The Guardians started out as bounty hunters when they met Quill. In Vol. 3, the footage so far revealed the story will trace Rocket's evolution from an infant Raccoon into the evolved lifeform.

Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Gamora's sister Nebula (Karen Gillan) was initially introduced as a full-blown villain. In Vol. 2, Gamora mends the rift caused between her sister by their father, which ultimately leaves Nebula with a burning desire for revenge against the Mad Titan. Meanwhile, Mantis (Pom Klementieff)—one of the newer additions to the team—is a powerful empath, who is alike Drax in more ways than one.