Maharashtra: Man gets seven-year imprisonment in 2015 kidnapping case

The district court in Thane district in Maharashtra has convicted a 35-year-old man for kidnapping a teenage boy for ransom and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for seven years. The court acquitted another accused involved in the 2015 kidnapping case for want of evidence. The order, passed on Tuesday, was made available on Wednesday.

Details

He has been convicted under Section 387 of IPC

District and sessions court judge Shailendra Tambe convicted the accused, Kalim Ishaq Ansari under Section 387 (Whoever, in order to the committing of extortion, puts or attempts to put any person in fear of death or of grievous hurt to that person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000 on the accused.

Background

He kidnapped boy from Vartak Nagar and demanded Rs. 1L

The prosecution told the court that Ansari kidnapped the 15-year-old boy from the Vartak Nagar area in Thane on March 27, 2015. He demanded Rs. one lakh for releasing the boy. After the boy's parents approached the police, the caller was traced and arrested along with his accomplice. A minor boy who was also involved in the crime was detained, the court was told.

Background

The case was transferred to the crime branch

Thane city police said in an official release on Wednesday that a writ petition had been filed in the Bombay High Court concerning the detection of the crime and the case was handed over to the crime branch of the Thane city police. The kidnapped boy was traced and rescued. He was handed over to his parents on January 30, 2019, the release said.

Another case

Gangster's kin, seven others acquitted in another 2015 kidnapping case

Meanwhile, in another case, Mumbai sessions court on Tuesday acquitted Ashwin Naik, brother of gangster Amar Naik and his seven accomplices in the 2015 kidnapping and extortion of a Dadar-based builder, according to Hindustan Times. The builder was abducted at gunpoint and Rs. 50,000 was demanded. After the builder managed to escape, he reached the police and a case was registered against the accused.

Information

No evidence against the accused: Advocate

As per Hindustan Times, the advocate of the accused argued that there was no evidence against the accused, and most of the witnesses have turned hostile and were framing the accused. After hearing the arguments, sessions court judge RR Bhosale acquitted the eight accused.