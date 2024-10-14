Summarize Simplifying... In short Vem Miller, a registered Republican and self-proclaimed investigative journalist, was arrested near a Trump rally after being found with multiple fake IDs and a loaded firearm.

Who is Vem Miller—man arrested near Trump rally with guns

What's the story A 49-year-old Las Vegas resident Vem Miller was arrested on Saturday (local time) outside a rally for former United States President Donald Trump in Coachella, California. The arrest was made around 5:00pm at a checkpoint during the event. Riverside County Sheriff Chand Bianco reported that Miller was found with several guns, ammunition boxes, and passports under different identities.

Miller's political background and career highlights

Miller is a registered Republican who unsuccessfully ran for the Nevada state assembly in 2022. He has previously voiced concerns about voter fraud and was involved in a lawsuit alleging he was not allowed to observe the vote-counting process. Professionally, Miller describes himself as an investigative journalist, documentary filmmaker, and content producer with experience working on shows for major networks like Netflix and VICE Media.

Miller was stopped by deputies in a black SUV close to the rally site. He had initially cleared the first security check by posing as a VIP and media representative. However, during a second stop, a deputy observed that Miller's SUV was in "disarray" and had an "obviously fake" license plate. This led to further investigation, revealing multiple driver's licenses and passports under different identities in his possession.

Miller's potential affiliation with 'sovereign citizens' movement

Sheriff Bianco said the markings on the license plate indicated Miller was part of "a group of individuals that claim to be 'sovereign citizens,'" a right-wing movement that denies the legitimacy of the government. He stressed that people who refuse to get driver's licenses or register their cars are usually part of this movement. Regardless of Miller's political affiliation, Bianco called him a "lunatic" with "fringe" anti-government beliefs and possibly an assassin.

Miller was booked at the John J Benoit Detention Centre for possession of a loaded firearm and high-capacity magazine. He was released on Saturday on $5,000 bail and is scheduled to appear at the Indio Larson Justice Centre in early January. The Riverside Sheriff's Office said that any additional charges against Miller would likely come from federal authorities.