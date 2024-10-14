Summarize Simplifying... In short Tensions between India and Canada have escalated following Canada's naming of Indian High Commissioner, Sanjay Kumar Verma, as a "person of interest" in a probe, without providing evidence.

India rejected Canada's allegations as 'preposterous imputations'

'Preposterous imputations': India's strong rebuttal to Trudeau's escalation

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:03 pm Oct 14, 202405:03 pm

What's the story India on Monday issued a sharp rebuttal to Canada, rejecting allegations that its High Commissioner was a "person of interest" in a murder investigation. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called these claims "preposterous imputations." This latest diplomatic row comes amid rising tensions between the two nations after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of murdering Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian Khalistani terrorist, in June 2023.

Diplomatic dispute

India accuses Canada of maligning its officials

The diplomatic row intensified after Canada allegedly named Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma as a "person of interest" in its probe into Nijjar's death. India quickly hit back, accusing Canada of sullying the image of its officials without proof. The MEA issued a strongly worded statement denouncing these allegations, saying they were politically motivated and intended to appease pro-Khalistan elements in Canada for electoral gains.

Unsubstantiated claims

India demands evidence from Canada

The Indian government has also expressed its displeasure over Canada's failure to provide evidence to back its allegations. "Since Prime Minister Trudeau made certain allegations in September 2023, the Canadian government has not shared a shred of evidence with the Government of India, despite many requests from our side," the statement read. The MEA also defended Verma's reputation, noting his distinguished diplomatic career and calling Canada's accusations baseless and deserving contempt.

Security concerns

India criticizes Canada's handling of Khalistani extremism

India has time and again raised its concerns over the rising pro-Khalistan movement in Canada. The MEA statement accused the Trudeau government of providing a safe haven to violent extremists and terrorists who threaten Indian diplomats and community leaders. It also slammed Canada's indifference to several extradition requests from India pertaining to terrorists and organized crime leaders living in Canada, further straining ties between the two countries.

Diplomatic deadlock

India's stance on improving relations with Canada

India has said that improving ties with Canada hinges on Ottawa's willingness to act against pro-Khalistan elements on its soil. However, despite India's diplomatic overtures, Canada has not taken any major step. Meanwhile, Ottawa has expressed its frustration over India's unwillingness to cooperate in its probe into Nijjar's death. The deadlock continues to put a strain on the ties between the two nations.