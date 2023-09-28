India aims to issue 1L patents annually in 18 months

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:47 pm Sep 28, 202305:47 pm

India currently grants around 35,000 patents each year

India aims to significantly boost its patent issuance capacity to 1 lakh per year within the next 18 months, said Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. This is a major leap from the 9,000 patents issued annually until 2016. At present, India grants around 35,000 patents each year, while countries like the United States and China issue 350,000 and approximately 500,000 patents annually, respectively.

Hiring new patent officers and implementing process reforms

To reach this ambitious target, India is not only revamping its processes but also recruiting about 500 new patent officers, as outlined in Sanyal's working paper documenting the challenges. He highlighted the significance of process reforms that enhance functionality and efficiency within the existing framework. These "nuts and bolts" reforms include making minor adjustments to rules and processes that collectively create a substantial impact over time.

Addressing legal metrology laws in India

In his working paper, Sanyal also examined the country's legal metrology laws, which relate to weights, measures, labeling, and other associated aspects. He noted that these laws are often ambiguous and involve unnecessary criminalization. By refining these laws while considering consumer interests, the entire system can become more efficient and effective. Ultimately, this will spur innovation within the country, while also strengthening its global competitiveness in intellectual property rights.