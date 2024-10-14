Summarize Simplifying... In short Time magazine's owner, Benioff, has criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for declining interview requests, unlike other presidential candidates.

Harris, who prefers local media and talk shows for her interviews, has been losing ground against Trump in recent polls.

Benioff shared an X post with his claims

Time magazine owner criticizes Kamala Harris for declining interview requests

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:21 pm Oct 14, 202403:21 pm

What's the story Marc Benioff, the owner of Time magazine, has publicly slammed United States Vice President Kamala Harris for repeatedly refusing interview requests from the publication. This comes as the race for the White House enters its final stages. Benioff took to Twitter to express his disappointment, saying that unlike Harris, both former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden had agreed to interviews during their campaigns.

Public engagement

Benioff questions Harris's lack of engagement with public

"Despite multiple requests, TIME has not been granted an interview with Kamala Harris—unlike every other Presidential candidate," Benioff said on X. He further questioned why the Vice President was not engaging with the public on the same level as other candidates. "We believe in transparency and publish each interview in full. Why isn't the Vice President engaging with the public on the same level? #TrustMatters #TransparencyMatters #Leadership," he added.

Media choices

Harris's media preferences and recent appearances

In a recent profile of Harris published by Time, it was noted that she prefers local media outlets, culture podcasts, or friendly talk shows for her interviews. The piece also highlighted that Trump and Biden had each spent around 90 minutes talking with Time during their campaigns. Over the past week, Harris has appeared on several talk shows and podcasts including The View, Call Her Daddy, the Howard Stern Show and the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Campaign coverage

Time's previous coverage of Harris and current poll standings

In August, Time was criticized for publishing a positive profile of Harris even though she had refused to sit for an interview with the magazine. As the election draws closer, new polls indicate that Harris is losing ground against Trump. With Election Day only three weeks away, it remains to be seen how this plays out and what effect it has on the presidential race.