Canada: Hindu community to hold public forum amid extortion threats

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:39 pm Jan 06, 202401:39 pm

Hindu community leaders in Canada to hold public forum amid threat calls

Leaders of the Hindu community in Canada's Surrey will be holding a public forum on Saturday over the "current law and order situation" in the Lower Mainland, reported Global News. The event, organized by the Vedic Hindu Cultural Society of British Columbia, comes after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) warned of an extortion racket targeting local business owners.

Why does this story matter?

Since the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, Khalistani extremists have reportedly targeted numerous Indo-Canadian businesses and their owners in Canada. Khalistani activism is not illegal in Canada and is protected under free speech laws. Last year, in September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau triggered a diplomatic controversy by claiming that Indian government agents were involved in Nijjar's assassination outside a gurdwara in June. However, India denied Trudeau's claims and called them "absurd" and politically "motivated."

India expressed 'concern' over threat calls

On Thursday, New Delhi expressed concern over members of the Indian community getting extortion calls from gangsters in Canada. Addressing a weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that people receiving extortion calls are a "matter of serious concern." Jaiswal also said that several issues will be discussed with Ottawa, including an attack on a temple.

You can watch Jaiswal's full comments here

Recent attack on Hindu temple president's house in Surrey

The meeting comes in the wake of a December 27 shooting at the residence of Laxmi Narayan Temple President Satish Kumar in Surrey by Khalistani extremists. Regarding the attack on his residence, the temple head said that between 11 and 14 bullets were fired by the attackers. While Kumar and his family members haven't received any extortion calls or letters, there have been several cases of extortion in his area.

Spike in attacks against Indo-Canadian businesses across Canada

Both Kumar and his son are renowned businesspersons in Surrey, which has seen a spike in extortion attempts. Police in at least three provinces are investigating similar extortion schemes targeting South Asian business owners. Recently, Indo-Canadian businessman and New Millennium Tyre owner Andy Dugg was attacked in Brampton. However, law enforcement acted swiftly and was able to arrest one person connected to the attack. Another businessman's home was also attacked in British Columbia's White Rock.