"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" has been renewed for a second season even before the first one airs.

The series will follow the journey of new Starfleet cadets, featuring Bella Shepard, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, and others, with Holly Hunter as the academy's captain.

The series will follow the journey of new Starfleet cadets, featuring Bella Shepard, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, and others, with Holly Hunter as the academy's captain.

The show, produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment, will also see Paul Giamatti as the season's villain and several actors reprising their roles from previous Star Trek shows.

'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' S02 confirmed

By Isha Sharma 10:52 am Oct 20, 202410:52 am

What's the story Paramount+ has already renewed Star Trek: Starfleet Academy for a second season, even before the first season's premiere. The announcement was made by Alex Kurtzman, the executive producer, co-showrunner, and director of the series during a livestream from Toronto set at New York Comic-Con's Star Trek Universe panel on Saturday. It was also revealed that Hollywood actor Tatiana Maslany will guest star in the first season.

Guest appearance

Maslany's role details remain undisclosed

The character that Maslany will play in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy remains a mystery. The official synopsis of the series indicates it will "follow the adventures of a new class of Starfleet cadets as they come of age in one of the most legendary places in the galaxy." The cadets will learn what it takes to become Starfleet officers under their instructors' mentorship while dealing with friendships, rivalries, first loves, and a new enemy threatening both the Academy and Federation.

Production team

'Starfleet Academy' cast and crew details unveiled

The cast features Bella Shepard, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Sandro Rosta, Karim Diane, and Zoe Steiner. Holly Hunter will essay the captain and chancellor of the academy while Paul Giamatti is set to portray the season's villain. Tig Notaro, Robert Picardo, Oded Fehr, and Mary Wiseman will reprise their roles from previous Star Trek shows. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.