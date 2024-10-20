Priyanka Chopra Jonas almost starred in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who starred in Citadel with Richard Madden, was also supposed to appear in the Indian spin-off, Citadel: Honey Bunny. Showrunners Raj and DK confirmed this in an interview with FilmiBeat. In the series, Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu play the parents of Chopra's character Nadia. However, despite all these connections, Chopra Jonas doesn't appear in the final cut of Citadel: Honey Bunny.
COVID-19 restrictions led to her exit from 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'
Raj and DK revealed Chopra Jonas was part of one of the three drafts for Citadel: Honey Bunny. Her segment was supposed to be shot in Europe but due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, they had to abandon the plan. "Priyanka's segment was supposed to be shot in Europe but that was not possible because travel was forbidden during the lockdown," they said. So, they had to go with another draft where Nadia wasn't directly involved in the story.
'Citadel: Honey Bunny' cast and release details
Citadel: Honey Bunny stars an ensemble cast including Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, Simran, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar. The show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 7. Despite being absent from the final cut of the series, Chopra Jonas has been supportive throughout its development and praised the action-packed trailer on her Instagram Stories.