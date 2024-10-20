Summarize Simplifying... In short Priyanka Chopra Jonas was initially set to star in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', but due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, her Europe-based segment was scrapped.

The series, premiering on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, features an ensemble cast including Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, and others.

Despite not being in the final cut, Chopra Jonas has shown support for the series on her Instagram. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' makers confirm Priyanka was supposed to star in the show

Priyanka Chopra Jonas almost starred in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'

By Isha Sharma 10:39 am Oct 20, 202410:39 am

What's the story Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who starred in Citadel with Richard Madden, was also supposed to appear in the Indian spin-off, Citadel: Honey Bunny. Showrunners Raj and DK confirmed this in an interview with FilmiBeat. In the series, Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu play the parents of Chopra's character Nadia. However, despite all these connections, Chopra Jonas doesn't appear in the final cut of Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Production challenges

COVID-19 restrictions led to her exit from 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'

Raj and DK revealed Chopra Jonas was part of one of the three drafts for Citadel: Honey Bunny. Her segment was supposed to be shot in Europe but due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, they had to abandon the plan. "Priyanka's segment was supposed to be shot in Europe but that was not possible because travel was forbidden during the lockdown," they said. So, they had to go with another draft where Nadia wasn't directly involved in the story.

Series information

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' cast and release details

Citadel: Honey Bunny stars an ensemble cast including Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, Simran, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar. The show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 7. Despite being absent from the final cut of the series, Chopra Jonas has been supportive throughout its development and praised the action-packed trailer on her Instagram Stories.