'The Warriors' actor David Harris (75) dies of cancer
Hollywood actor David Harris, best known for playing Cochise in the 1979 cult classic The Warriors, has died at 75. His daughter Davina confirmed that he died on Friday at his home in New York City after battling cancer. In The Warriors, Harris played an important member of a gang wearing red vests.
Harris's character in 'The Warriors' and film's legacy
In The Warriors, a Walter Hill-directed film based on Sol Yurick's 1965 novel of the same name, Harris's character Cochise stood out for his distinct fashion sense. A headband and a huge turquoise necklace were his symbols of rebellion. The movie was initially panned by critics but later became a cult classic and a box office hit.
Harris's extensive career and early life
Harris had a prolific career from the '80s to the 2000s, starring in movies like Quicksilver (1980), A Soldier's Story (1984), Fatal Beauty (1987) and James White (2015). He also starred in TV shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, ER, NYPD Blue, Mike Hammer: Private Eye, etc. His first major project was the 1976 Emmy-nominated TV movie Judge Horton and the Scottsboro Boys.
Harris's personal life and legacy
Born in NYC on June 18, 1949, Harris reportedly graduated from the High School of Performing Arts, now the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School. His passion for drama was fueled when one of his English teachers recommended he join the drama department. "I fell in love with it," he said in a 2022 interview with The Claw's Corner. "I think this is my niche." May he rest in peace.