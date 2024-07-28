In short Simplifying... In short Researchers have discovered that fusobacterium, a common mouth bacteria, can significantly reduce head and neck cancer cells.

The presence of this bacteria in cancer patients was linked to improved survival rates and a 65% reduction in risk of death.

The presence of this bacteria in cancer patients was linked to improved survival rates and a 65% reduction in risk of death.

However, the exact biological link is still under investigation, and it's important to note that this bacteria can worsen other types of cancers.

By Akash Pandey 02:03 pm Jul 28, 202402:03 pm

What's the story Researchers at Guy's and St Thomas's, and King's College London have discovered that fusobacterium, a common type of mouth bacteria, can kill certain cancers. The study revealed that patients with head and neck cancers who had this bacteria within their cancer showed significantly better outcomes. Dr Miguel Reis Ferreira, the study's senior author, stated, "When you find these bacteria within head and neck cancers, they have much better outcomes." However, he also cautioned that they may worsen other cancers.

Lab results

Fusobacterium shows promise in laboratory studies

The research team used modeling to identify bacteria of interest and studied the effect of fusobacterium on cancerous cells in a laboratory setting. They found a 70%-99% reduction in viable cancer cells in head and neck, after being infected with fusobacterium. Ferreira explained that after some days, the bacteria completely destroys the cancer. The team also analyzed data from 155 patients with head and neck cancer, revealing that those with fusobacterium within their cancer had better survival odds.

Treatment potential

Findings could guide future cancer treatments

The researchers believe that these findings could guide treatment for patients with head and neck cancer. Dr Anjali Chander, a senior clinical research fellow at King's College London and the lead author of the study, described the findings as "remarkable and very surprising." She mentioned a eureka moment when their international colleagues also found data validating their discovery. The study was funded by Guy's Cancer Charity, whose executive director expressed pride in supporting this groundbreaking research.

Ongoing research

Fusobacterium's role in cancer treatment still under investigation

The exact biological link between fusobacterium and improved cancer outcomes are still under investigation. The researchers believe that the bacteria are causing a better outcome based on something they are doing inside the cancer. However, it's important to note that while these bacteria essentially melt head and neck cancer cells, they also play a role in worsening other types of cancers such as those in the bowel, according to Ferreira.

Survival odds

Presence linked to reduced risk of death

Analysis of patient data showed fusobacterium presence in cancer was associated to improved survival rates. Specifically, fusobacterium detectability was linked to a 65% reduction in risk of death compared with patients whose cancers did not contain the bacteria. It is important to note that head and neck cancers comprise 26% of all cases in India. Hence, this groundbreaking discovery could potentially guide future treatment for patients, which include cancers of the mouth, throat, voice box, nose and sinuses.