Summarize Simplifying... In short In the psychological thriller 'Smile 2', Naomi Scott delivers a captivating performance as the troubled singer, Skye.

Scott not only acted but also co-wrote songs for her character, immersing herself in the role without resorting to method-acting.

The film, currently in theaters, explores potent themes of trauma and isolation, reflecting Scott's dedication to portraying her character's fears and vulnerabilities. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Naomi Scott stars in 'Smile 2'

'Smile 2': How Naomi Scott prepared to play troubled singer

By Isha Sharma 02:00 am Oct 28, 202402:00 am

What's the story Hollywood actor Naomi Scott is earning acclaim for her stellar performance in the horror film Smile 2, directed by Parker Finn. She plays Skye Riley, a fictional pop star trying to revive her career after a life-changing car accident and rehabilitation. However, the character's journey takes a dark turn as she starts experiencing disturbing hallucinations of sinister smiles, similar to Smile.

Role preparation

Scott's preparation and experience for 'Smile 2'

Scott found Riley's character deeply interesting. She told IndieWire, "When we met and [Finn] started talking about Skye it was just very clear to me that this character was fascinating to me." "Then when I read the script, all the reasons to do it were just mounding on top of each other." In Smile 2, Riley's reality merges with her nightmares as she deals with warped images of her deepest fears after a traumatic event.

Creative contribution

Scott's dual role in 'Smile 2' production

Apart from acting, Scott also co-wrote a few songs for her character with producer Alexis Idarose Kesselman. "I think two days after I was cast, I was in a studio. That was really fun because you're just basically playing a character, but you're singing in character." "That's the treat that I got in the midst of doing this very intense psychological thriller/horror."

Intense shooting

Shooting difficult scenes repeatedly

In another recent interview, Scott told Vanity Fair, "A lot of the time there were technical shots plus incredibly intense [emotion]." "[Parker] asked, "Do you have one more on you?" And nine times out of 10 I'm going to be like, "I want to get it. I want to get the perfect take. I'd say yes and then that would be the take. A lot of the times that happened."

Lack of method-acting

Scott's views on method-acting

Scott told VF, "What surprised me was—well, I was nervous: Going into this, am I going to lose myself? I don't mean in this weird method actor-y way. Am I going to have to completely isolate myself? But that wasn't the case. I didn't lose myself in any way." "I couldn't take this thing more seriously. I just approach it differently to get the best out of myself."

Thematic exploration

'Smile 2' explores themes of trauma and isolation

Scott lauded Finn's dedication to his vision, especially his portrayal of trauma. She emphasized the film's examination of themes like the fear of being misunderstood and the need for vulnerability. "I think isolation is just one of the most potent words that comes up when I think of Skye," she said. "And that's one of the main themes I feel like of the movie." Smile 2 is currently playing in theaters. Read our review of the film here.