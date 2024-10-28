Summarize Simplifying... In short "Chimes," a film featuring Kumud Mishra, is a captivating narrative about a couple house hunting and the mysterious bungalow they're drawn to.

The film's strength lies in its unpredictable storytelling and exploration of deep themes like emotional manipulation.

With its engaging pace and thought-provoking plot, it's a must-watch on YouTube. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Chimes' is streaming on YouTube

NewsBytes Recommends: Kumud Mishra's 'Chimes'—creative, engaging, and relevant

By Isha Sharma 12:30 am Oct 28, 202412:30 am

What's the story Short films have a significant challenge—to do justice to the central subject within a few minutes, without the luxury of time. Hence, characters must be memorable, the plot should be tight, and the story should progress naturally—all while adhering to the set time frame. Chimes, led by Kumud Mishra, is one such refreshing short film. It's experimental, charming, and deeply engaging.

Premise

One house, three couples, and interconnected stories

Chimes focuses on a couple, the Sanyals, who are busy house hunting with the help of a broker. They finally set their eyes on a sprawling bungalow, but it hides a painful history since two tragedies took place there in two decades. In two flashbacks, Mishra and Ayesha Raza play a couple and Chimes then explores how the house binds everyone together.

#1

Your interest won't waver at any point

Its biggest strength lies in its non-linear, extremely creative storytelling. At no point can you guess what will transpire next, and the film—and the characters—keep you on your toes all the time. As the characters move from one door to the other, you feel as if you're moving too, and along the way, a new layer of the story is gradually peeled off.

#2

Mishra dominates the frames

Mishra's able shoulders carry the film well. He is particularly good in two contrasting roles: in one, he's a man of few words, while in another, aggression bursts out of him when he realizes that his daughter has committed a transgression. Unsurprisingly, even when he speaks no words, you can't take your eyes off him, because the subtle expressions are so admirable and effortless!

#3

Masterfully explores several deep, somber themes

Chimes is narratively deep and richly layered, underlining emotional manipulation and gaslighting by parents and how such episodes can wreck a person's life. Even before we watch the main stories, we get this idea through the Sanyals, whose son is itching to break free from his parents. It immediately dawns upon you that his father is unrelenting, so they likely never share a room.

#4

It invites you into its world and doesn't let go

Hints are masterfully peppered throughout Chimes, and at no point is there any spoonfeeding involved. If anything, the film wants you to do your own research and put your grey matter to work. It invites you to unpack, scrutinize, and analyze the variety of characters who may initially seem different, but at their core, are all alike.

Conclusion

With a crisp runtime, it makes for a quick watch

Every few minutes, a new door to a mystery is unlocked, and the audience becomes an active participant in the events that unfold over 15 minutes. Directed by Subhajit Dasgupta, it's fast-paced and engrossing, and a sense of vitality rapidly courses through it. The kind of film that stays with you long after the credits roll, it's streaming on YouTube.