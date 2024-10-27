Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming film 'Game Changer' features Ram Charan as a dedicated IAS officer, with Kiara Advani as his love interest.

The film, which took four years to make, also stars Anjali, Srikanth, and Prakash Raj.

The North India distribution rights were bought for a whopping ₹100 crore, and the film will be released in five languages.

'Game Changer' to release on January 10, 2025

Ram Charan turns into one-man-army in new 'Game Changer' poster

By Isha Sharma 05:47 pm Oct 27, 2024

What's the story The much-awaited film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and directed by Shankar, will be released on January 10, 2025. In order to build hype for the upcoming film, the makers unveiled a new poster featuring Charan on Sunday. It shows Charan presumably on duty as an IAS, while a crowd runs toward him, wielding deadly weapons! The teaser will be out soon.

The film is now 75 days away

'Game Changer' production journey and cast details

The making of Game Changer has taken almost four years, largely because director Shankar was busy with Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, which was released in July. In the much-anticipated film, Charan plays a dedicated and honest IAS officer with Kiara Advani as his love interest. The film also stars Anjali, Srikanth, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

'Game Changer' distribution rights and release plans

Reportedly, the North India distribution rights for Game Changer have been acquired by distributor Anil Thadani for a staggering ₹100 crore. The film's soundtrack has been composed by Thaman S. Produced by Dil Raju, Game Changer will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages.