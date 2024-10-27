Summarize Simplifying... In short Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor have begun filming for the love story 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan', produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla.

The film, inspired by Bond's 'The Eyes Have It', will explore themes like compassion and independence, with shooting locations in Mumbai, Mussoorie, and Europe.

The movie, featuring music by Vishal Mishra, is set to release next year. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' is currently in production (Photo: 'Pinkvilla')

Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor start shooting for 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan'

By Isha Sharma 03:56 pm Oct 27, 202403:56 pm

What's the story Vikrant Massey (37) and Shanaya Kapoor (24) have started shooting for their next film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, reported Pinkvilla. The movie marks Kapoor's big-screen debut and is yet another addition to Massey's busy slate after his successful run in 12th Fail. The love story is an adaptation of a short story by celebrated Indian author Ruskin Bond.

Film details

'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' is an out-and-out love story

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is being produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla under their banner, Mini Films. Santosh Singh is directing the film. A source close to the project revealed that the film, written by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi, is a "pure love story." Vishal Mishra has composed the music for this romantic saga with an album of melodies from top singers in the industry.

Actor insights

Massey and Kapoor expressed excitement about their roles

Massey said, "Playing a lover boy is an exciting challenge, and the scale of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan feels truly grand. AKG has all the elements to win people's hearts and I am really excited and looking forward to be working with Shanaya in her debut film." Meanwhile, Kapoor disclosed that her character in the film is "strong, emotional, and vibrant," which she holds close to her heart.

Production update

'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' filming locations and release date

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is reportedly based on Bond's The Eyes Have It and will explore themes of compassion, willpower, independence, desire, perception, memory, and confidence. The filming for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is currently underway with shooting locations spanning across Mumbai, Mussoorie, and Europe. It will release next year.