'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' to release on Diwali 2024

PVR Inox favors 'Singham Again' amid clash with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'

By Isha Sharma 03:35 pm Oct 27, 2024

What's the story India's premier cinema exhibitor PVR Inox has reportedly decided to give 60% of its screen space to Singham Again during the Diwali 2024 season. The film will clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on November 1. A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "The argument on showcasing has been going on for the longest time, and the leading national chain has decided to allot 60% showcasing to Singham Again at all India level."

Business strategy

'Singham Again' is a business decision of demand meets supply

The source further explained that this move by PVR Inox is a strategic business decision, influenced by the high budget and star-studded cast of Singham Again. The initial 60:40 split in favor of Singham Again will be implemented on the first day, with subsequent adjustments on Days 2 and 3 based on audience feedback. Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty, stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ajay Devgn, among several others.

Screen allocation

'Singham Again' secured prime locations in national chains

The trade source also added that Singham Again has been given to the top-performing circuits of PVR Inox's national chains. This is being viewed as a strategic masterstroke by Jio Studios, especially since Anil Thadani worked hard to get single screens for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 through a bundled deal with Pushpa 2. BB 3 stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, and is directed by Anees Bazmee.