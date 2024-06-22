In brief Simplifying... In brief Sara Ali Khan faced a legal dispute with the makers of her debut film 'Kedarnath' due to a clash of dates with her other film 'Simmba'.

The issue was resolved out-of-court when the directors of both films agreed to adjust the dates.

Despite the dispute, Khan holds no grudges and continues to maintain a positive relationship with everyone involved.

Sara Ali Khan discusses legal dispute with 'Kedarnath' makers

Date dispute led to 'Kedarnath' makers suing Sara Ali Khan

By Isha Sharma 02:14 pm Jun 22, 202402:14 pm

What's the story Sara Ali Khan, who debuted with Kedarnath, recently discussed a legal dispute between the makers of Kedarnath and her subsequent film, Simmba. The conflict reportedly arose when Prerna Aroraa, a key figure in Kedarnath's production, left the project causing a reshuffling of Khan's shooting schedule. Some dates were given to the makers of Simmba by Khan's management agency which led to legal action by Kedarnath's director Abhishek Kapoor. Both films were released in December 2018.

Personal struggles

Khan recalls difficult period amidst legal dispute

Khan told Mid-Day, "In May 2018, I was supposed to do Simmba. Kedarnath was happening; it was my debut film." "Then, some dates went upar neeche and I also signed Simmba. Now, there were 3-4 dates that were coinciding. And yeah, I got sued for ₹5 crores (by the makers of Kedarnath)." "My mother (Amrita Singh) was in Delhi as her father was dying. Ibrahim was in school. And I was served a vakaalatnaama (legal paper)."

Resolution

Legal dispute resolved through out-of-court settlement

The legal dispute was eventually settled out of court. Khan revealed, "Rohit sir (Rohit Shetty) and Gattu sir (Kapoor) met in a room." "Ranveer Singh (her co-star in Simmba) was also present and he said, 'Okay, then' and quickly left the room as it was a bit strange." The solution was simple: Kedarnath's makers only wanted three dates and Simbba director Shetty agreed to it.

Moving forward

Khan maintains no animosity post legal dispute

Despite the legal dispute, Khan insists there is no bad blood between her and Kapoor. She stated, "He also had his reasons. And it's all good now." Kedarnath also starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Nitish Bharadwaj, Alka Amin, and Sunita Rajwar and received mostly reviews from critics. Simmba, on the other hand, was a part of Shetty's Cop Universe and featured cameos by Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar.