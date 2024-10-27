Summarize Simplifying... In short Paul Bettany is gearing up for a new Vision series, set to start filming in 2025.

The actor is drawing inspiration from the Marvel series Agatha All Along, and the show is expected to feature the return of characters Ultron and Scarlet Witch.

The series, with Terry Matalas as showrunner, will explore Vision in a new white avatar, last seen in WandaVision. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The standalone Vision series will premiere in 2026

Paul Bettany's Vision series to start filming in 2025

By Isha Sharma 02:35 pm Oct 27, 202402:35 pm

What's the story Paul Bettany, famous for his portrayal of Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has confirmed that he will start filming for a standalone series based on his character in 2025. The announcement was made while promoting his upcoming film Here in Los Angeles. The series will premiere on Disney+ in 2026.

Actor's homework

Bettany's preparation involves watching 'Agatha All Along'

Bettany has been getting ready for his role in the series by watching the recent Marvel series Agatha All Along. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said, "I love it. I love it, and I'm so proud of [showrunner] Jac Schaeffer, and I am going to watch again because there's so much for me to learn moving forward into my contribution."

Series details

'We're cooking up something that I'm really excited about'

Bettany teased fans about the upcoming series by saying, "We're cooking up something that I'm really excited about." However, he stopped short of revealing any further details, humorously adding "snitches end up in ditches." The series will see the character in a new white avatar last seen in WandaVision. Star Trek: Picard fame Terry Matalas is set to be the showrunner for this Marvel series.

Potential appearances

Ultron and Scarlet Witch likely to return, too

The series is also expected to bring back James Spader's Ultron, the android created by Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr). There are also rumors that the Scarlet Witch may return. The show could possibly answer unanswered questions from Agatha All Along, which revealed that one of Wanda and Vision's sons, Billy (Joe Locke), is looking for his twin brother Tommy.