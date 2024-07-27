In short Simplifying... In short This week saw a flurry of film releases across various platforms. The superhero flick 'Deadpool and Wolverine' hit the screens, while Tamil action-thriller 'Raayan' and digital release 'Bhaiyya Ji' also made their debut.

'Deadpool and Wolverine,' 'Bhaiyya Ji': This week's theatrical, OTT releases

By Isha Sharma 02:10 am Jul 27, 202402:10 am

What's the story Film enthusiasts have a thrilling weekend ahead with exciting releases on OTT platforms and in theaters. While last week was special due to the release of Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri-Ammy Virk's Bad Newz, this week doesn't have any major Hindi theatrical release. However, there are still plenty of options to choose from! Looking for a weekend binge plan? Here's what to watch.

'Deadpool and Wolverine'

The much-awaited Deadpool and Wolverine, directed by Shawn Levy, released on Friday. The superhero film features Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the lead roles, supported by Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, and Matthew Macfadyen. It is the third film in the Deadpool series after Deadpool and Deadpool 2, available on Disney+ Hotstar.

'Raayan'

The Tamil action-thriller Raayan hit theaters on Friday. Written and directed by Dhanush, Raayan marks his 50th appearance as an actor. The plot centers around a former gangster turned restaurant cook seeking revenge for his family's killers. It also stars SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Aparna Balamurali, among others. It's Dhanush's second directorial after 2017's Pa Paandi.

'Bhaiyya Ji'

Friday also marks the digital release of Bhaiyya Ji on ZEE5. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, it stars Manoj Bajpayee, Vipin Sharma, and Zoya Hussain in key roles. The storyline revolves around a man standing up for his family and seeking retribution for wrongs done to them. Karki and Bajpayee had earlier collaborated on Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, released on ZEE5.

'Bloody Ishq' on Disney+ Hotstar

The horror thriller Bloody Ishq premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film features Vardhaan Puri, Avika S. Gor, Jeniffer Piccinato and Shyam Kishore in significant roles. The plot follows Neha (Gor) who seeks refuge on a remote Scottish island after a devastating memory loss accident. Bhatt is known for movies such as Raaz and Dangerous Ishhq.

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' on Netflix

Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Mr. & Mrs. Mahi also arrived on Netflix on Friday. Directed by Sharan Sharma, it also stars Kumud Mishra and Zarina Wahab and follows the life of a newly married couple, with both sharing the same nickname: Mahi. In the film, Rao, a failed cricketer, helps his wife, essayed by Kapoor, to follow her dream of becoming a batswoman. It marks Kapoor-Rao's second film after Roohi.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'

On Saturday, director Rohit Shetty will be back with the 14th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi on JioCinema. This season will feature popular names such as Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, and Krishna Shroff, among others. The 13th season was won by Dino James, while Arjit Taneja was crowned as the runner-up.