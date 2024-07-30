In short Simplifying... In short On the set of the upcoming horror-comedy, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', actors Vijay Raaz, Manish Wadhwa, and Sanjay Mishra were spotted in character.

The film, majorly shot in Madhya Pradesh, also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri, with a possible addition of Madhuri Dixit.

Lead actor Aaryan shared his positive experience filming, despite a hectic schedule. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' filming underway in Mumbai

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': Exclusive photos show Sanjay Mishra in character!

By Tanvi Gupta 04:58 pm Jul 30, 202404:58 pm

What's the story We can't contain our excitement as the popular horror-comedy franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, is currently filming its third installment. ﻿Kartik Aaryan is returning to his role as Rooh Baba for the film, which is scheduled for a Diwali release. Recently, the cast was seen shooting a sequence in Mumbai. Exclusive photos from the set were shared on Zoom's Instagram handle, providing a glimpse into the ongoing production process.

Cast sightings

Actors Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra were spotted on set

Actors Vijay Raaz and Manish Wadhwa were seen outside their vanity vans on the set of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Raaz was photographed in a gray kurta and pyjama, while Wadhwa was dressed in a dhoti and kurta. Sanjay Mishra was also spotted on set, casually dressed in a t-shirt and jeans. Mishra may reprise his role as Bade Pandit Jagannath Shastri from the second installment, though the makers have yet to confirm this.

Actor's insight

Aaryan discussed 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' filming experience

In a recent interview with News18, Aaryan shared updates on the film's progress. "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ka shoot superb jaa raha hai. It's a super fun film," he said. He also admitted to having a hectic filming schedule and expressed initial concerns about transitioning back into his role for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 after working on Chandu Champion, which was released on June 14.

Filming location

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' shoot was majorly conducted in Madhya Pradesh

The majority of the filming for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has taken place in Madhya Pradesh. Alongside Aaryan, the film also stars OG Manjulika Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. Reports suggest that Madhuri Dixit will be joining the franchise with this third installment. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, further expanding the successful horror-comedy universe of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.