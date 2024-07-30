In short Simplifying... In short The upcoming series 'Freedom at Midnight' is set to reveal untold stories from India's 1947 partition, inspired by the best-selling non-fiction book of the same name.

The teaser introduces key historical figures like Maulana Azad, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, and Nehru, portrayed by Pawan Chopra, Rajendra Chawla, Chirag Vohra, and Sidhant Gupta respectively.

By Tanvi Gupta 04:05 pm Jul 30, 2024

What's the story SonyLIV released an intriguing teaser for its upcoming political thriller series, Freedom at Midnight on Tuesday. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the show delves into the complex details of India's journey to independence. Titled 'Drop 1,' the clip offers a peek into the critical decision-making process that resulted in Jawaharlal Nehru being selected as the first Prime Minister of Independent India. The teaser was captioned: "The history you may not know...The history you should know."

Clocking over two minutes, the clip introduces key historical figures, with Pawan Chopra portraying Maulana Azad, who announces that Sardar Vallabhai Patel, played by Rajendra Chawla, will be the first Prime Minister. However, Mahatma Gandhi's character, enacted by Chirag Vohra, intervenes and hands over a withdrawal of the nomination form to Patel while endorsing Nehru for the position. Nehru's character is brought to life by Sidhant Gupta.

Take a look at the 'Drop 1' here

Series is based on the best-selling non-fiction book

The series draws inspiration from the 1975 non-fiction book Freedom at Midnight by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre. It brings to light untold stories and pivotal moments from 1947 when British colonial rulers partitioned India into Pakistan and India. It begins with the appointment of British India's last viceroy, Lord Mountbatten, and ends with Gandhi's assassination. The series is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment, with backing from StudioNext and SonyLIV.

SonyLIV and StudioNext CEO praised series as their 'most ambitious'

Danish Khan, CEO of SonyLIV and StudioNext, praised the series as their most ambitious project yet. He stated that the series is based on a best-selling novel that grips readers with its realistic portrayal of historical events in a thriller format. Meanwhile, Advani shared that the series originated from a casual conversation with Khan about the acclaimed novel. He stressed their dedication to authenticity throughout the process.