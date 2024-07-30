In short Simplifying... In short Ozzy Osbourne and his family have apologized to Britney Spears following their criticism of her dance videos, with Ozzy expressing his admiration for Spears and calling her "beautiful".

However, Spears had previously responded to their comments by labeling the Osbournes as "boring" and telling them to "kindly f-k off".

Despite the apologies, Ozzy's son Jack suggested Spears should vary her dance routines. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ozzy Osbourne apologizes to Britney Spears

Ozzy Osbourne 'apologizes' to Britney—but says, stop 'same f-king dance'

By Tanvi Gupta 03:19 pm Jul 30, 202403:19 pm

What's the story Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne, has publicly apologized to pop icon Britney Spears for his previous remarks about her daily dance videos on Instagram. During a recent episode of The Osbournes podcast, Osbourne expressed remorse saying, "Britney...I owe you an apology. I'm so sorry for making that comment." Adding to his apology, the 75-year-old rocker said, "However, it would be better if you didn't do the same f-king dance every day. Change a few movements."

Family regret

Earlier, Ozzy remarked he was 'fed up of seeing Britney'

Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy's daughter and co-host of the podcast, also extended an apology to Spears. The 39-year-old Fashion Police alum expressed her admiration for Spears's dancing and voiced regret if their comments had upset the pop star. Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy's wife, chimed in with her fondness for Spears saying she likes "Britney a lot." These apologies follow weeks after Ozzy remarked he was "fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears," before Sharon clarified he was discussing her "dancing" videos.

Twitter Post

Take a look at this clip here

Spears's retort

'Kindly f-k off': Spears responded to the Osbourne family

In response to the Osbourne family's criticism, Spears had previously posted a now-deleted social media message. In her post, she referred to the Osbournes as the "most boring family known to mankind" and told them to "kindly f-k off." Despite their apologies and continued jesting about her dancing, Ozzy sincerely told Spears, "I really do apologize. I love you and I think you're beautiful." His son Jack also suggested that Spears should "mix it up."