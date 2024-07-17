Ozzy Osbourne criticizes Britney Spears's Instagram dance videos
In a recent episode of The Osbournes podcast, renowned Crazy Train hitmaker, Ozzy Osbourne expressed his dissatisfaction with pop singer Britney Spears's dance videos on Instagram. He told his wife Sharon and their children, Jack and Kelly, that he was "fed up" with seeing Spears's social media content daily. Describing the situation as "sad, very, very sad," Osbourne's comments were specifically directed at Spears's dancing videos.
Osbourne family echoed Ozzy's sentiments
Osbourne's daughter, Kelly, echoed his sentiments, stating she felt sorry for Spears. His wife Sharon referred to the pop singer as a "poor little thing," while their son Jack agreed with his father's assessment, describing it as "very sad indeed." Sharon added that the situation was "heartbreaking." As of now, Spears's representative has not responded to these comments.
Here's why Spears's dance videos have stirred concern
The Osbournes's remarks came after Spears posted a throwback video of herself dancing to Madonna's song I'm Addicted, following her announcement that she was single after a breakup with Paul Richard Soliz. Known for sharing numerous dancing and "risque" videos on Instagram, Spears has raised concerns among fans and celebrities about her well-being amid her public conservatorship battle and divorce from Sam Asghari. In September last year, she surprised followers by posting a video of herself dancing with butcher knives.
Spears has defended dance videos as therapeutic
Spears, however, assured fans that the knives in her video were not real, stating: "Don't worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon !!!" She also shared another video of herself dancing in lingerie and heels to Peggy Lee's 1958 hit Fever after it was revealed that her father, Jamie Spears, had undergone a leg amputation procedure. Despite concerns, Spears has defended her dancing videos, describing them as a form of therapy.