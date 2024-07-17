In short Simplifying... In short Ozzy Osbourne and his family have expressed concern over Britney Spears's Instagram dance videos, describing them as "sad" and "heartbreaking".

Spears, who recently announced her single status and is in a public conservatorship battle, has been posting numerous dance videos, including one with fake butcher knives.

Despite the worries, Spears defends her videos as therapeutic.

Ozzy Osbourne criticizes Britney Spears's dance videos

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:18 pm Jul 17, 202402:18 pm

What's the story In a recent episode of The Osbournes podcast, renowned Crazy Train hitmaker, Ozzy Osbourne expressed his dissatisfaction with pop singer Britney Spears's dance videos on Instagram. He told his wife Sharon and their children, Jack and Kelly, that he was "fed up" with seeing Spears's social media content daily. Describing the situation as "sad, very, very sad," Osbourne's comments were specifically directed at Spears's dancing videos.

Family support

Osbourne family echoed Ozzy's sentiments

Osbourne's daughter, Kelly, echoed his sentiments, stating she felt sorry for Spears. His wife Sharon referred to the pop singer as a "poor little thing," while their son Jack agreed with his father's assessment, describing it as "very sad indeed." Sharon added that the situation was "heartbreaking." As of now, Spears's representative has not responded to these comments.

Controversial posts

Here's why Spears's dance videos have stirred concern

The Osbournes's remarks came after Spears posted a throwback video of herself dancing to Madonna's song I'm Addicted, following her announcement that she was single after a breakup with Paul Richard Soliz. Known for sharing numerous dancing and "risque" videos on Instagram, Spears has raised concerns among fans and celebrities about her well-being amid her public conservatorship battle and divorce from Sam Asghari. In September last year, she surprised followers by posting a video of herself dancing with butcher knives.

Self-expression

Spears has defended dance videos as therapeutic

Spears, however, assured fans that the knives in her video were not real, stating: "Don't worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon !!!" She also shared another video of herself dancing in lingerie and heels to Peggy Lee's 1958 hit Fever after it was revealed that her father, Jamie Spears, had undergone a leg amputation procedure. Despite concerns, Spears has defended her dancing videos, describing them as a form of therapy.