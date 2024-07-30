In short Simplifying... In short Designer Tarun Tahiliani defended his design for India's Olympic uniforms amidst criticism, stating that he adhered to International Olympic Committee's guidelines and aimed to reflect the Indian tricolor.

Tarun Tahiliani defends India's Olympics uniforms following widespread uproar

What's the story Renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani has defended the uniforms he designed for Team India at the 2024 Paris Olympics amid significant criticism. The outfits, including basic kurta sets and sarees adorned with digital prints and tricolor patterns, were deemed lackluster compared to other countries' high-fashion standards. Many netizens expressed disappointment, believing the uniforms missed an opportunity to make a bold global statement. Now, Tahiliani has responded to the backlash.

'This is not meant to be a couture show'

Answering the criticism, Tahiliani stated that his team followed the International Olympic Committee's guidelines while designing the uniforms. "This is what we Indians wear, and this is not meant to be a couture show," he explained in an interview with NDTV. He stressed that the goal was to reflect the colors of the Indian tricolor, ensuring it would be recognizable from a distance.

Tahiliani explained they had '3 weeks to prepare 300 uniforms'

Tahiliani further defended his design choices, stating that while zardozi vests might have been easier, they weren't suitable for the occasion. Despite having only three weeks to prepare 300 uniforms, efforts were made to include traditional elements like brocade shoes from Banaras. He also responded to criticism about using digital prints instead of handloom and embroidery, explaining that weaving handloom for 300 uniforms in such a short time was impractical.

Designer denied charging for the uniforms

The designer also refuted claims that Tasva, an Aditya Birla Group brand where he serves as chief design officer, charged for designing the uniforms. "This was paid for by Tasva. It was not done for a fee, it was done to support our athletes," he said. Despite facing online backlash, some industrialists appreciated Tahiliani's work and he emphasized that focus should be on athletes' performances rather than their attire.

'Cheap-looking, tacky': Here's what netizens said about the attire

Netizens criticized the outfits as disappointing and lacking sophistication. One user remarked, "There was an opportunity for you to shine. Instead, you delivered something tacky and cheap-looking." Another tweet read, "I've seen better sarees...for 200 than these ceremonial uniforms. Cheap polyester, Ikat prints, and tricolors are thrown together with no imagination. Did you outsource it to an intern?" Meanwhile, former Indian badminton star Jwala Gutta criticized the decision to use sarees, expressing concerns about the overall aesthetic of the garments.

