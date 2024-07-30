In short Simplifying... In short Tamil actor Dhanush has been issued a 'red card' by the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) for allegedly abandoning projects after receiving advance payments.

The council has urged producers to consult them before casting Dhanush in future projects.

Amidst this controversy, the TFPC has also paused all new film projects until November 1 to manage production costs and clear film backlogs.

Dhanush gets 'red card' from Film Council for 'abandoning' projects

By Tanvi Gupta 02:50 pm Jul 30, 202402:50 pm

What's the story The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) has issued a 'red card' to actor, director Dhanush, alleging that he reportedly abandoned ongoing projects "after receiving advance payments." The council is now advising film producers to consult with them before casting Dhanush in future projects. This decision was made during a meeting attended by representatives from the TFPC, the Tamil Film Producers Association, and other industry associations.

Industry challenges

Meeting addressed issues like backlog of films, escalating production costs

The meeting was convened to discuss several issues affecting the Tamil film industry, including a backlog of films stuck in various stages of production, and escalating production costs due to artist remuneration and other expenses. During the discussion, Dhanush's name was mentioned in relation to actors and technicians who allegedly abandoned ongoing projects after receiving advances. In 2023, Sri Thenandal Films accused Dhanush of failing to show up for shooting after receiving an advance payment.

Actor controversy

TFPC urged producers to consult before casting Dhanush

The council stated, "In the situation where Dhanush has received advance payments from several producers, the producers are requested to consult the Tamil Film Producers Association before starting work on new films starring actor Dhanush," as reported by News18. IndiaGlitz also reported that apart from Dhanush, Tamil actor Vishal was issued a red card for allegedly misusing the council's funds during his tenure as TFPC president.

Production pause

TFPC halts new film projects till November 1

In an effort to clear film backlogs and control production costs, the TFPC has decided to halt all new film projects and related activities from August 16 to November 1. Meanwhile, Dhanush, who recently appeared in his directed film Raayan, is set to work on his next project, Kubera. This film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akkineni Nagarjuna in significant roles. Additionally, Dhanush will be featured in an upcoming biopic about the renowned music composer Ilaiyaraaja.