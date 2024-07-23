In short Simplifying... In short Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been making the most of their time together before the NFL season kicks off.

NFL star Travis Kelce and pop icon Taylor Swift's pre-season bonding

Travis 'spent every minute' with Taylor Swift before NFL season

What's the story Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, and pop sensation, Taylor Swift, have been maximizing their time together before the onset of the NFL season. The 34-year-old football player has been spending every available moment with his girlfriend, also 34, reported PEOPLE. An insider described Kelce's recent trips to Germany to watch Swift perform on her Eras Tour as "bittersweet," acknowledging the couple's awareness of their limited time due to demanding schedules.

Long-distance love

'They knew time together like this was coming to end...'

Despite often being in different cities, Kelce and Swift seize every opportunity to be together as they approach their first anniversary. "They knew their time together like this was coming to an end and he made sure to spend every minute he could with Taylor," the insider adds. Reportedly, the couple is very much in love and happy together, a sentiment echoed by their friends and family.

Dual duties

Kelce balances love life and professional commitments

In addition to spending time with Swift, Kelce has been occupied with shooting Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity and Ryan Murphy's upcoming series Grotesquerie. However, another insider confirmed that Kelce is now back in "football mode" and his team remains a top priority. The Chiefs are currently holding open practices at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, gearing up for the upcoming NFL season.

Inside scoop

Kelce and Swift's relationship insights from Kyle Juszczyk

San Francisco 49ers star, Kyle Juszczyk, shared insights into Kelce and Swift's relationship after spending time with Kelce at the 35th annual American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, California. Juszczyk referred to them as "spouses," noting their mutual support. Swift has performed love songs dedicated to Kelce at her concerts, including in Germany where Kelce was present. This marks his 13th appearance at Swift's Eras Tour shows since their relationship became public last September.

Separate paths

Swift will continue tour as Kelce returns to training camp

Swift will continue her tour in Hamburg and Munich before concluding her record-breaking run in the US in October. Meanwhile, Kelce and his teammates returned to training camp on Sunday, where he debuted a new mustache look, as highlighted by the Chiefs on Instagram. Their first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars is scheduled for August 15, with the regular season commencing on September 5.