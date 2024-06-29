In brief Simplifying... In brief At a recent Dublin concert, Taylor Swift playfully mimicked her boyfriend Travis Kelce's signature archer pose, a move she's used before during her performance of "So High School," a song fans believe is about their relationship.

On the 'Bussin' with the Boys' podcast, Kelce confirmed these theories and expressed his fondness for the song due to its "sentimental meaning."

He also hinted that he might be the subject of the song, a claim supported by a source close to the couple who described their relationship as "very special."

Taylor Swift pays tribute to boyfriend

Taylor Swift honors boyfriend Travis Kelce at Dublin concert

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:12 pm Jun 29, 2024

What's the story Pop music sensation Taylor Swift, 34, paid homage to her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, 34, during a concert at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Friday. While performing Midnight Rain from her Grammy-winning album Midnights, Swift mimicked Kelce's signature archer pose. The moment was captured by fans and shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Crowd reaction

Swift's signature move elicited cheers from audience

As Swift sang the line "And he never thinks of me, except when I'm on TV," she playfully executed Kelce's archer pose, sparking cheers from the crowd. This isn't the first time she has used this move; it was previously incorporated during her performance of So High School, a song filled with lyrics and references believed by fans to be about their relationship.

Podcast revelation

Kelce confirmed fan theories on 'Bussin' with the Boys' podcast

During an episode of the Bussin' with the Boys podcast, Kelce seemingly confirmed fan theories about Swift's song So High School. He stated, "I really started listening to Taylor's music when she came out with 1989. Like I knew who she was before that... and she was like getting her career started." He also ranked So High School as his third favorite Swift song due to its "sentimental meaning."

Song interpretation

Kelce believes he features in Swift's song

Responding to suggestions that he is featured in Swift's song, Kelce quoted its lyrics saying, "I think so, I think so, you know what I'm saying. You know how to ball, I know Aristotle." A source close to the couple told PEOPLE magazine that their relationship is "very special," describing Kelce as a gentleman who is very focused on his career and has an amazing energy and approach to life.