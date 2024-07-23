In short Simplifying... In short Radhikka Madan, the 29-year-old actor, responded to criticism about the age gap with her co-star, Akshay Kumar, in their film 'Sarfira'.

She emphasized that their on-screen chemistry transcends age, and the audience seemed to agree, focusing on their intense connection rather than the age difference.

Despite being Kumar's 10th consecutive box office flop, 'Sarfira', a Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru', set against India's startup and aviation industry, marks his 150th film.

Radhikka Madan responds to age-gap criticism with Akshay in 'Sarfira'

By Tanvi Gupta 12:10 pm Jul 23, 202412:10 pm

What's the story In a recent discussion, actor Radhikka Madan addressed the 27-year age gap between her and co-star Akshay Kumar in their film Sarfira. Despite the significant difference in age, fans and critics alike have praised the duo's on-screen chemistry. The film was directed by Sudha Kongara and released on July 12. It also features actor Paresh Rawal. According to Madan, post-release reviews focused solely on their chemistry rather than the age gap.

Character depth

'I read 42 reviews, none of them mentioned age gap...'

The 29-year-old actor revealed that the age difference between her and Kumar (56) is addressed in the film's opening scene. "But post the release surprisingly, I read 42 reviews and none of them mentioned the age gap." "All they mentioned was they have cracking chemistry, intense chemistry, and lovely chemistry. Everyone mentioned the chemistry. The same people who were saying that 'why this' after watching the trailer."

Audience response

'You don't feel that because Veer-Rani's connection is way deeper'

She emphasized that their characters' connection transcended superficial appearances, stating, "We have focused on the superficial aspect of it in the past and so people think dobara inhone bhi yeh hi kiya hain (they have done this again), it's not that." "It's a very different story." Elaborating, Madan said, "The reason you don't feel that is because Veer and Rani's connection is way deeper. It's not that she's a good-looking younger chick or he is a handsome older guy."

Film background

'Sarfira' set against India's startup and aviation industry

Sarfira, set against the backdrop of India's thriving startup culture and aviation industry, is a Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru. The original film was inspired by events from Air Deccan Founder Captain GR Gopinath's life and won five National Film Awards in 2020, including Best Feature Film and Best Actor. Despite being Kumar's 10th consecutive flop at the box office, excluding OMG 2 led by Pankaj Tripathi, Sarfira marks his 150th film.