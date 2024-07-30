Zareen Khan confesses she 'feared' Salman during 'Veer' days
Actor Zareen Khan recently opened up about her initial experiences in the film industry, specifically working with superstar Salman Khan in her debut films Veer (2010) and Ready (2011). In a conversation with comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya, Khan admitted to feeling a "sort of fear one feels around Salman...more than fear, intimidation." Despite this, she emphasized that Salman was a good person who never made her feel uncomfortable.
'I was like a creep around him during the shoot...'
Khan also shared her starstruck moments while working with Salman. She confessed, "I was like a creep around him during the shoot." "I remember, in the resting period, he would sit outside his vanity with the crew and I would sit there with them too. Salman would be doing his thing and I would keep staring at him and he would ask me, 'Kya hua? (What happened?)' and I would say, 'I can't believe I am sitting opposite you.'"
Khan recalled the time she chased Salman in Bandra's neighborhood
Before she entered the film industry, Khan had some memorable encounters with Salman. She nostalgically recalled chasing him during his bicycle rides in Mumbai's Bandra neighborhood when she was still a college student. "When I was in college, I remember how he would ride his cycle on Carter Road, and I had chased him. I am sure he doesn't even remember because I was double or triple my size...I never thought (I'd one day work with him)."
Meanwhile, a quick look at their upcoming ventures
On the work front, Khan, who was often dubbed Katrina Kaif's lookalike when she debuted alongside Salman in the film industry, was last seen in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele (2021). On the other hand, Salman is busy with several upcoming projects, including Sikandar, which stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite him. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set for an Eid 2025 release.