In short Simplifying... In short Actress Zareen Khan recently revealed her awe-struck moments with Salman Khan during the filming of 'Veer', admitting she used to stare at him in disbelief.

She also nostalgically shared her pre-fame encounters with Salman, including chasing him during his bicycle rides in Mumbai's Bandra neighborhood.

On the professional front, Zareen was last seen in 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele', while Salman is gearing up for his next film 'Sikandar', set to release in Eid 2025. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Zareen Khan opens up about working with Salman Khan

Zareen Khan confesses she 'feared' Salman during 'Veer' days

By Tanvi Gupta 02:01 pm Jul 30, 202402:01 pm

What's the story Actor Zareen Khan recently opened up about her initial experiences in the film industry, specifically working with superstar Salman Khan in her debut films Veer (2010) and Ready (2011). In a conversation with comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya, Khan admitted to feeling a "sort of fear one feels around Salman...more than fear, intimidation." Despite this, she emphasized that Salman was a good person who never made her feel uncomfortable.

Starstruck moments

'I was like a creep around him during the shoot...'

Khan also shared her starstruck moments while working with Salman. She confessed, "I was like a creep around him during the shoot." "I remember, in the resting period, he would sit outside his vanity with the crew and I would sit there with them too. Salman would be doing his thing and I would keep staring at him and he would ask me, 'Kya hua? (What happened?)' and I would say, 'I can't believe I am sitting opposite you.'"

Pre-fame encounters

Khan recalled the time she chased Salman in Bandra's neighborhood

Before she entered the film industry, Khan had some memorable encounters with Salman. She nostalgically recalled chasing him during his bicycle rides in Mumbai's Bandra neighborhood when she was still a college student. "When I was in college, I remember how he would ride his cycle on Carter Road, and I had chased him. I am sure he doesn't even remember because I was double or triple my size...I never thought (I'd one day work with him)."

Upcoming ventures

Meanwhile, a quick look at their upcoming ventures

On the work front, Khan, who was often dubbed Katrina Kaif's lookalike when she debuted alongside Salman in the film industry, was last seen in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele (2021). On the other hand, Salman is busy with several upcoming projects, including Sikandar, which stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite him. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set for an Eid 2025 release.