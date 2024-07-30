In short Simplifying... In short Pax, the son of Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was hospitalized following a bike accident in Los Angeles.

He suffered a head injury and hip pain, sparking fears of a minor brain bleed, but is now stable and expected to be discharged soon.

The accident adds to the ongoing family tension since Jolie's allegations of Pitt's physical abuse, which Pitt denies.

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:57 pm Jul 30, 202401:57 pm

What's the story Pax Jolie-Pitt, the second eldest son of Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was involved in a bike accident in Los Angeles on Monday. The 20-year-old was riding his electric bike down Los Feliz Boulevard around 5:00pm local time when he collided with a stationary car at an intersection. Law enforcement sources cited by TMZ reported that Jolie-Pitt was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Medical response

Jolie-Pitt suffered head injury, was rushed to hospital

Following the crash, Jolie-Pitt complained of a head injury and hip pain. This led to his immediate transportation to a nearby hospital. Initial reports suggested fears of a minor brain bleed, but the full extent of his injuries remains unclear. According to TMZ, he is now in stable condition and is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

On-scene reaction

Driver and bystanders responded to Jolie-Pitt's accident

The driver of the car involved in the accident reportedly checked on Jolie-Pitt before emergency services arrived. Bystanders at the scene confirmed that he sustained a head injury in the crash. Pax is one of six children shared by Jolie and Pitt, who were declared divorced in April 2019. The former pair also have Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

Family dynamics

Jolie-Pitt family background amid accident

The relationship between Pitt and his children has been strained since his divorce from Jolie. In October 2022, Jolie claimed that Pitt had physically abused her and one of their children during an incident on a plane in 2016. Pitt has denied these allegations and no charges have been filed against him by the FBI. All their children except for Shiloh and the twins are adopted.